June 19 -

Summary analysis -- Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. ----- 19-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Taiwan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Apr-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

31-Oct-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank (Shin Kong Bank) will remain the core entity of Taiwan-based Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. group (Shin Kong FHC; BBB-/Stable/A-3, cnA-/cnA-2) and that the ratings on the bank will move in tandem with the ratings on the group. We don't expect the group's good franchise, strong liquidity, and satisfactory financial flexibility to materially change in the next one to two years, which will help support the ratings on the group at the current level. We expect the group to pursue proactive capital management to support its risk-based capitalization, which is sensitive to investment market volatility.