S&P base-case operating scenario
Our base-case scenario factors in low-single-digit decline in Vivendi's
revenue in 2012 and a high-single-digit drop in overall EBITDA, owing to
intense pricing pressures and increased competition following the entry of a
fourth mobile competitor in France early this year. We think the sharp fall in
the wireless division this year will partly be cushioned by more resilient
fixed-line revenues, steady pay-TV revenues, and increasingly buoyant growth
in the Brazilian fixed-line business. We also anticipate somewhat lower
revenues in Morocco-based Maroc Telecom (MT; not rated), with geographic
diversification into other African markets partly offsetting lower domestic
prices, and potential decline at Vivendi's subsidiary, global recording music
company Universal Music Group (UMG; not rated). The possible drop will likely
result from falling physical recorded music sales (CDs mainly), although we
note the buoyant sales growth in this company in first-quarter 2012.
For 2013, we see continuous revenue decline at mobile subsidiary SFR, given
that that the impact of lower average revenue per user (ARPU) will likely take
time to affect the operator's largely post-paid subscriber base. Still, the
impact could ease after the likely significant drop this year. In addition, we
think that the French pay-TV business Canal+ is facing mounting competition.
Conversely, we foresee continuous growth at fixed-line operator GVT in Brazil
owing to its targeted strategy and low fixed broadband penetration. In our
view, U.S.-listed video games company Activision Blizzard (AB) should also
show growth, despite AB's heavy concentration on a few games.
At this stage, we have factored in stabilization of consolidated EBITDA in
2013, although we think visibility is reduced by the ongoing disruption in the
French mobile market.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
After weakening sharply in 2011 following the EUR7.75 billion buyout of SFR's
minority interests, Vivendi's key credit metrics, namely adjusted debt to
EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to debt, to deteriorate again in 2012.
This is owing to the combination of pending acquisitions, mainly UMG's
announced GBP1.2 billion acquisition of U.K.-based EMI's recorded music assets,
the EUR1.1 billion nonrecurrent cost to acquire fourth-generation (4G) spectrum,
higher cash tax outflows because of income tax regulation changes, and our
anticipation of a drop in EBITDA.
At this stage, we forecast credit metrics to nevertheless remain within rating
parameters this year, and stabilize in 2013. In particular, we see the
Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA for Vivendi remaining below
2.5x based on consolidated data and 3.0x on a proportionate basis. Also, we
understand that Vivendi's management continues to be committed to maintaining
the current rating. For instance, management's steep cut in dividends paid in
2012 will partly cushion the adverse impact of contracting organic cash flows.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess Vivendi's liquidity as "adequate"
under our criteria. Our view factors in the likely effect from the announced
GBP1.2 billion acquisition of EMI's assets. However, we have not applied the
alternative and shorter six-month view that our criteria allows for companies
with an investment-grade rating because we believe that Vivendi's liquidity
management has at times involved reliance on available undrawn lines for
bridge funding when the group committed to an acquisition, until
post-transaction refinancing was complete, in order to reconstitute undrawn
line availability. That said, we think this is balanced by a solid refinancing
track record--including in recent months after the EMI transaction--and
Vivendi's good standing in capital markets.
The ratio of liquidity sources to uses for the next 12 months was higher than
1.2x at end-March 2012, at around 1.25x by our calculation. Sources included
EUR7.8 billion of long-term undrawn committed lines at Vivendi S.A. and EUR2
billion at SFR, well spread over 2014 to January 2017; cash at group level of
about EUR0.8 billion at end-March 2012, excluding the large cash balances
sitting at AB; and our anticipation of FFO of around EUR6.1 billion. (At this
stage, we have not factored EUR0.5 billion of assets disposals that management
has indicated it intends to complete at UMG, in conjunction with the EMI
transaction.)
Funding requirements at end-March 2012 included EUR5.2 billion of debt
maturities in the ensuing 12 months, of which EUR3.4 billion were outstanding
commercial paper, overdrafts and accrued interests; about EUR3.3 billion in
capital expenditures; EUR1.7 billion in dividends including those to minorities;
about EUR3.3 billion in capital expenditures (excluding the EUR1 billion for the
4G spectrum acquisition already cashed out in first-quarter 2012), and EUR1.5
billion of contracted acquisitions for EMI and in the Polish TV market.
We believe that Vivendi has good access to capital markets, and sound and
broad bank relationships. We think that management will continue actively
managing liquidity in order to keep it adequate. In May 2012, Vivendi closed a
new EUR1.5 billion 2017 facility refinancing part of a EUR1.9 billion 2013 loan
(of which EUR1.1 billion undrawn). In April, it issued a EUR300 million tap on its
2021 bond and raised $2 billion in three U.S. bond tranches maturing in 2015,
2018, and 2022.
The continued availability of parent company credit lines is subject to
Vivendi's compliance with a single financial covenant that limits net debt to
EBITDA to 3.0x on a proportionate, pro forma basis. We expect headroom under
this financial covenant to remain comfortable. We understand that SFR's lines
are also subject to financial covenants, under which the headroom is large and
where the calculation includes parent company loans.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Vivendi will continue to
benefit from its broad asset diversity and generate robust free cash flow
despite higher income taxes, the volatility risk inherent in fast-growing
markets, and the intense regulatory and competitive pressures in its domestic
telecoms market.
We could consider lowering the ratings on Vivendi if we came to expect a
larger deterioration in credit metrics this year or further weakening next
year, possibly because of trends in French mobile revenues and EBITDA weaker
than we currently expect. In addition, current headroom for further debt
financed mergers and acquisitions or minority buyouts is nil.
We consider that a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.5x on a
consolidated basis (and below 3.0x on a proportionate, pro forma basis) and an
adjusted ratio of FFO to debt higher than the mid-30% mark are adequate for
the current rating.