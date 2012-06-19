June 19 - BT Group's aggressive bid for broadcasting rights to English Premier League
football matches is a signal that UK triple-play competition is intensifying, Fitch Ratings
says.
The UK pay TV market is one of the most competitive in Europe and BT needs to find new ways
to compete. With this sports rights acquisition BT has shown that it is willing to buy
attractive content to generate revenue from its ongoing investment in its fibre network.
Increasing its TV customer base and take-up of its superfast broadband connections (ie fibre)
are important if BT is to establish a sustainable position in the UK's highly competitive
triple-play market for television, internet and telephone services.
Against this however, buying piecemeal sports rights and creating dedicated sports content
to a credible and competitive level is both expensive and unfamiliar for telcos. European
incumbents have found this strategy very challenging with a number of forays into football
content only to be followed by subsequent withdrawal. The chances of BT driving TV customer
additions sufficient to offset the cost of these rights look slim, but it should help BT defend
its overall broadband market share.
Under new deals announced last week, the combined cost for BT ('BBB'/Stable) and BSkyB
('BBB+'/Stable) to show 154 games per season, for three years starting in August 2013 is
GBP3.0bn. The deal represents a 70% increase on BSkyB and ESPN's current deal of GBP1.8bn for
138 games.
BT's credit profile is unlikely to be significantly affected by the cost of the football
rights it purchased at GBP246m per season, compared to EBITDA of around GBP6bn and capex of
GBP2.6bn. Current leverage is manageable at the current rating level. BSkyB is spending GBP220m
more per year on Premier League rights in FY2014-FY2016, which may dent its profitability, but
the group has some flexibility over leverage at the current rating level and a significantly
bigger TV subscriber base to support any increases in programming costs.
At the end of March, BT had just over 700,000 TV customers, compared to the 6.3m broadband
customers that BT Retail, its customer facing unit, serves directly. With YouView being launched
this summer, 2013 will be a decisive year as BT's football rights start in August and its fibre
network coverage reaches a greater number of UK households.
BT needs to differentiate its offering from its main competitors in the triple-play market,
BSkyB and Virgin Media ('BB+'/Stable). BSkyB leads with around 3.3m triple-play
subscribers, built up by adding telephony and broadband to its high-quality TV service. Virgin
Media, with 3.1m triple-play subscribers, continues to highlight its superior network
infrastructure with the fastest consumer broadband service offering.