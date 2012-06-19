(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the Metropolitan Municipality of Izmir (Izmir) and of Bursa (Bursa). A complete list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

Izmir's ratings reflect solid budgetary performance and comfortable risk coverage as well as increasing direct debt and the developing institutional framework in Turkey. Izmir's robust operating margin recovered in 2011 to 56%, its average for the last five years, after dropping slightly below 50% in 2010. A further increase in self-funding capacity and an improvement in the national economy, which would be reflected in higher sovereign ratings will be positive for Izmir's ratings. On the other hand, an inability to sustain financial flexibility along with a downgrade of the sovereign would trigger a negative rating action.

Direct debt of Izmir is forecast to increase until 2014 although in the light of the strong operating performance, debt coverage should remain comfortable with a direct debt/current balance not exceeding 1.5 years by 2014. Despite its rapid build-up, direct debt rose from a low base and was equivalent to 50% of current revenue and one year of the current balance at end-2011.

Izmir is the third-largest city in Turkey by population and is the main centre in the country's Aegean region. The metropolitan area is home to almost 5% of the country's population. Izmir has a diversified economy and accounts for about 8% of GNP, 10% of national tax receipts and 6% of the country's exports. It has a strong socio-economic profile with wealth and development indicators above the national average. The Metropolitan administration's main responsibilities are investment driven, primarily in relation to transport infrastructure.

The ratings of Bursa acknowledge the municipality's ability to implement its significant investment program without impairing financial stability in line with Fitch's previous expectation and projected strengthening of credit profile from 2013. The ratings also take into account substantial foreign currency exposure coming from its debt and resulting financial vulnerability to potentially adverse economic conditions.

Bursa's operating revenue and performance ratios continued to improve in 2011. In the period from 2012 to 2014, Fitch forecasts operating margin to stabilize at around 46% backed by lower but consistent revenue growth and relatively stable operating expenditure increases. Direct debt was up 29% yoy in 2011, after remaining largely stable during 2009 and 2010. Depreciating local currency was responsible for almost half of that increase as the foreign currency portion of the debt stood at 72% at end-year. In 2012 when the debt is forecast to reach its peak, the payback ratio should remain at four years.

Bursa is the fourth-largest contributor to national GDP with a share of 4%, drawing on its wide and increasingly diversified economic activity base with above-average wealth indicators. Increased diversification of economic activity should support tax base strength. The Positive Outlooks on the ratings indicate high likelihood of a strengthening credit profile from 2013 given the administration's track record of adhering to budgetary and financial plans. Realization of projected fiscal performance together with improving debt dynamics, reflecting the ability to undertake an investment programme in line with targets will trigger a rating upgrade.

Metropolitan Municipality of Izmir:

Long-term foreign currency rating: affirmed at 'BB+' with Stable Outlook

Long-term local currency rating: affirmed at 'BB+' with Stable Outlook

National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(tur)' with Stable Outlook

Metropolitan Municipality of Bursa:

Long-term foreign currency rating: affirmed at 'BB-' with Positive Outlook

Long-term local currency rating: affirmed at 'BB-' with Positive Outlook

National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(tur)' with Positive Outlook