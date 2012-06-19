June 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the content of the Pleasanton, Calif.-based Safeway Inc.'s (BBB/Stable/A-2) call to discuss its near-term financial strategy has no effect on our ratings or outlook on the company. The information did not alter our forecasts of the company's debt balances and credit metrics nor our view of Safeway's "intermediate" financial risk profile.

We previously outlined our expectation that the company would reduce first-quarter debt balances by approximately $1 billion by the end of 2012. We assume that Safeway will pay its $800 million senior unsecured note maturity due Aug. 15, 2012, and a good portion of its commercial paper borrowings ($977 million at March 24, 2012) by the end of the year. Since the end of the first quarter, the company issued $250 million of floating-rate notes and increased term loan borrowings by $400 million, but we do not expect Safeway to issue any additional long-term debt. We believe the remaining sources of funds for the debt reduction will be discretionary cash flow and proceeds from asset sales, (which we collectively forecast to be about $1.8 billion through the remaining three quarters of 2012). In our view, this should allow the company to repurchase additional shares, but the pace should moderate considerably. We also believe profitability will be relatively flat through the remainder of 2012, which would lead to adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3.4x by the end of 2012, a considerable improvement from the first quarter last-12-month ratio of 3.9x.