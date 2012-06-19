(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 19 - The initiative to apply haircuts to sovereign and
sub-sovereign debt of non-investment grade countries in Pfandbriefe would help
cushion programmes from the impact of new sovereign downgrades to non-investment
grade status, Fitch Ratings says. Issuers would probably remove affected cover
assets from the cover pool, because the lower value taken into account in
over-collateralisation calculations post-haircut would make funding the assets
through Pfandbrief issuance less efficient.
The initiative acknowledges that credit risks in public sector cover pools
change over time and vary from country to country. It also increases
transparency for investors as issuers will publish cover pool valuations and
asset cover calculations.
Under the voluntary initiative, from the end of this year, issuers will apply
ratings-based haircuts, ranging from 11% at 'BB+' to 100% at 'D', to sovereign
and sub-sovereign debt of non-investment grade countries when they calculate
over-collateralisation.
We do not anticipate much impact on Fitch-rated public sector Pfandbriefe.
Issuers have cut exposure to troubled countries during the eurozone debt crisis.
Cover pools securing public sector Pfandbriefe that we rate have a total
exposure to non-investment grade countries of just EUR220m, or 0.13% of the
total of EUR174bn of cover assets (2.73% of exposure is to 'A' and 'BBB'
category-rated assets). Furthermore, of the 33 sovereigns we rate and the assets
of which are eligible for Pfandbrief funding, all but three are investment
grade.
If additional sovereigns were downgraded to non-investment grade (determined by
the second highest rating available), issuers would need to substitute affected
assets, and/or register extra assets into the pool, to maintain the same level
of over-collateralisation.
This would be credit positive, although our ratings analysis already stresses
sovereign and sub-sovereign credit risk in cover pools, applying different
scenarios depending on cover pool composition and taking into account negative
rating changes at both investment grade and non-investment grade entities.
Over-collateralisation supporting the Fitch-assigned covered bonds rating will
be unaffected by the haircut initiative as it is derived independently from any
calculation methods defined by law or voluntary industry standards. Programmes
that we rate are typically over-collateralised significantly beyond the minimum
legal level. This would limit the severity of the impact on programmes as
issuers assess whether it makes sense to maintain over-collateralisation in
terms of asset efficiency and funding cost.
More detail on our approach can be found in Fitch Clarifies Public Sector
Covered Bond Rating Approach to Country Concentration published in October 2011,
and in our Covered Bonds Rating Criteria. We are preparing an exposure draft
looking at how best to continue capturing public sector credit risk in our
analysis.
The initiative was announced by the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks last
week.