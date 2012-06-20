(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 20 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that the
European insurance sector should be able to absorb shocks arising from a
hypothetical Greek exit from the euro, provided such an exit were orderly.
"Most major European insurers have negligible direct exposure to the sovereign
debt of Greece - typically less than 1% of shareholders' equity," says Chris
Waterman, Head of EMEA Insurance at Fitch. "However, a disorderly Greek exit
could have a materially negative impact on the ratings of European insurers,
with contagion hitting credit quality and asset values, leading to a squeeze on
insurers' capital."
Fitch believes there are factors that might alleviate the impact of falling
asset values on insurance companies.
"Regulators could relax the rules for assessing regulatory capital if widespread
falls in the market values of financial assets threatened insurers' solvency
positions," says David Prowse, Senior Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "An
important additional factor for life insurers is their ability to pass certain
investment losses on to their policyholders. However, any respite from
regulatory relaxation and loss-sharing with policyholders could be highly
constrained in the event of severe investment losses, because of the need for
insurers to meet certain minimum investment guarantees to policyholders."
Insurance companies' large holdings of sovereign debt make them vulnerable to
any deterioration in the credit quality, market value or liquidity of these
securities. Fitch takes sovereign downgrades into account when reviewing the
ratings of insurers. Insurers could also be at risk of downgrades if a
meaningful portion of their bank debt securities holdings were downgraded.
Fitch recognises that the results of the 17 June Greek election lessen the risk
of a short-term exit but believes that Greece remains under significant
financial pressures, and does not rule out the possibility of an ultimate exit.
The report "European Insurers Capable of Withstanding Orderly Greek Exit" is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Insurers Capable of Withstanding Orderly Greek Exit
here