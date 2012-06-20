June 20 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded PT Berlina Tbk's (Berlina) National Long-Term rating to 'A-(idn)' from 'BBB(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The upgrade reflects Berlina's improved financial metrics, despite ongoing capex on new machinery to boost capacity. The upgrade also takes into account its continued position as Indonesia's second-largest plastic container manufacturer by production capacity.

Fitch further views Berlina's sales concentration in Unilever PLC (2011: 67%) as a positive rating factor, given the latter's strong credit profile ('A+'/Stable) and its solid market presence in Indonesia.

Berlina's leverage, as measured by net debt to EBITDA, fell to 1.4x in 2011 from 1.6x in 2010, as price and volume growth helped lift EBITDA. Fitch expects Berlina to maintain comfortable leverage below 1.5x and firm EBITDA margins of around 18%, driven by strong EBITDA generation, improved plant efficiency, and conservative expansion plan. This is reflected in the Stable Outlook.

Fitch expects Berlina's free cash flow to remain negative in the next two to three years as a result of its ongoing capex. However, the capex carries low execution risks as future earnings from the additional capacities have mostly been contracted. Further, there is enough flexibility to defer capex if demand slows down.

Berlina's new machinery investments reflect growth from new and existing contracts, and are aimed at improving production efficiency. Berlina plans to fund 80% of the capex with bank loans and 20% from internal cashflows. It aims to maintain utilisation of the plant at 70%-80%, mainly to accommodate seasonal orders.

Unilever's dominance in Indonesia's consumer goods market and high barriers to entry in high-grade plastic container manufacturing help provide a stable operating environment for Berlina. Unilever brands are the market leader in almost all product segments in Indonesia, which Fitch believes will contribute positively to Berlina's operating performance, given robust growth of consumer products in the country.

Berlina's ratings factor in its favourable cost structure, supported by quarterly price reviews to incorporate raw material price fluctuations and foreign exchange volatility. Fitch therefore expects Berlina's margins to remain intact or even improve with higher efficiency gained from the new capex. Fitch notes that price reviews are not yet present in Berlina's new contracts with non-Unilever buyers, but the small contribution of these new contracts to consolidated revenue (management estimates at around 10%-11%) means any impact to consolidated EBITDA margins will be limited.

Negative rating action may be taken if net debt/ EBITDA increase above 2x on a sustained basis, and if EBITDA margins fall below 15%. This may result from a lower-than-expected plant utilisation below 70% on a sustained basis or significant margin compressions from new contracts. Positive rating action is not envisaged over the next two to three years due to Berlina's small operating scale.