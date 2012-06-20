(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 - Fitch Ratings has updated its approach for assessing German tax risk in German structured finance transactions.

The new report discusses the most important tax implications and the current fiscal environment for securitisation in Germany. It replaces 'Criteria for Assessing Tax Risk in German Structured Finance Transactions' published 5 July 2011 with no significant changes and has no rating impact on existing transactions.

"Most German securitisation transactions, in particular synthetic securitisations as well as true sale loan securitisations without discounts, should not be exposed to tax risk," says Susanne Matern, Senior Director and Head of Fitch's Structured Finance team in Frankfurt. "However, there are transactions, predominantly leasing ABS and/or transactions where the securitised receivables are purchased at a discount, for which uncertainties around potential taxation remain."

"Fitch will continue to expect transaction parties to provide a legal and/or tax opinion covering, inter alia, the potential magnitude of the risk that a tax liability becomes due from the issuer during the transaction's term," adds Tuuli Tikka, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Where tax risk cannot be eliminated, Fitch expects certain mechanisms to be in place to prevent a payment shortfall for the SPV if faced with tax payments."

