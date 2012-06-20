(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales
Finance 2012-1's notes backed by French consumer loan receivables originated by
CA Consumer Finance ('A+'/Negative/'F1+') expected ratings as follows:
EUR TBD Class A: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable;
EUR TBD Class B: 'AAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable;
The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and
servicing procedures of CA Consumer Finance (CACF), Fitch's expectations of
future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the
transaction's legal structure. Credit enhancement will be provided to the rated
notes by subordination. Subordination to the class A notes, amounting to 23.3%,
is provided by the class B notes (5.8%) and the class C notes (17.5%).
At closing, the proceeds of the class A, B and C notes will be used to purchase
a static pool of French loans to individuals granted for the purchase of home
equipment, new vehicles, used vehicles or leisure vehicles from the originator
(provisional pool as of end-May 2012: EUR800.0m). All the loans bear a fixed
interest rate and are amortising with constant monthly instalments. The loans
were originated by CACF, the consumer finance arm of Credit Agricole (CA;
'A+'/Negative/'F1+'). This is the third consumer loans securitisation
transaction by this originator.
CACF is the loan servicer. No back-up servicer will be appointed at closing.
However, servicing continuity risks are mitigated by operational factors,
including arrangements for monthly transfer of borrowers' details needed for
notification. Furthermore, the commingling risk is mitigated by a dedicated
commingling reserve. Lastly, a reserve fund will be funded at closing to cover
any liquidity shortfalls.
Fitch has a stable asset outlook for French consumer ABS assets. Although the
agency forecasts French economic activity to remain weak over the next two
years, characterised by high unemployment, Fitch believes defaults are likely to
remain within base-case expectations, as they already incorporate Fitch's
short-term macroeconomic expectations.
A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.
A comparison of the transaction's representations and warranties to those Fitch
considers to be typical for European ABS transactions is available in the
appendix document entitled 'FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2012-1 -
Representations and Warranties', dated 20 June 2012 and available at
www.fitchratings.com
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2012-1
here