Because Gazprom Neft's refining cover is among the highest in the Russian oil industry, we view the company as highly exposed to tax changes and pricing developments in the Russian market for refined products. We understand that in 2012, netbacks on refined products are becoming closer to those on crude oil sales, due to higher excise tax introduced in 2012 and a new export tax system.

Standard & Poor's base-case cash flow and capital structure scenario

We expect Gazprom Neft's credit metrics to be robust both in the currently favorable oil price environment and under our standardized price assumptions of $100 a barrel (bbl) in 2012, $90 per bbl in 2013, and $80 per bbl thereafter. We expect the company to continue to demonstrate a positive free operating cash flow despite a planned increase in capital expenditures to $5.4 billion in 2012, compared with $4.0 billion in 2011. We believe that the company's financial policy is to fund capital expenditures mainly from operating cash flow, which is positive for the rating. After a series of large acquisitions in 2007-2011, we believe the company is focused on developing newly acquired assets and expect new acquisitions to be modest, such as a potential purchase of green-field projects from the parent.

In 2012, we expect the ratios of adjusted debt to EBITDA and FFO to adjusted debt to remain at less than 1x and more than 100%, respectively. Over the longer term, under our standardized price assumption, we expect those ratios to stand at about 1x-1.5x and more than 60%, respectively.

Liquidity

We view Gazprom Neft's liquidity as adequate, with the ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity needs exceeding 1.2x over the next 12 months. In addition, we factor in the financial flexibility that Gazprom Neft could benefit from, if needed, as a result of potential liquidity support from the parent and Russian state-owned banks.

As of March 31, 2012 key sources of liquidity included:

-- Cash and short-term financial investments of Russian ruble (RUB) 83.7 billion ($2.9 billion), of which we treat about RUB7.5 billion as tied to operations; and

-- Operating cash flow, which we expect to remain solid in the coming quarters.

Key calls on liquidity included:

-- Short-term debt of RUB51.4 billion (of which we exclude a RUB8.6 billion prepayment of dividends from equity investees);

-- Capital expenditures of about RUB170 billion ($5.4 billion) budgeted for 2012; and

-- Dividends recently approved by the shareholders at RUB34.6 billion.

The company currently has comfortable headroom under its covenants, which limit the ratio of debt to EBITDA to 3.0x. This compares with below 1x currently and about 1.0x-1.5x under our projections that are based on our midcycle oil price assumption.

We believe that Gazprom Neft, as a large Russian oil company and a subsidiary of Gazprom, has relatively good access to funding from local banks, as well as local and international financial markets. Still, access to refinancing can fluctuate for all emerging market issuers as a result of global macroeconomic uncertainties.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Gazprom Neft will adhere to its financial policy to finance capital expenditures from operating cash flow. Therefore, we think the company will be able to retain comfortable credit metrics under our standardized oil price assumptions, with a ratio of FFO to adjusted debt of more than 60% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 1x-1.5x.

Ratings upside is currently limited, in our view, but over the medium term it could materialize from a broader improvement in Russian oil industry conditions, as well as from the company's ability to stick to a moderate financial policy and robust credit metrics.

We could lower the rating if large debt-financed acquisitions are not offset by parental support. Even if we lowered the company's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb+', the rating on Gazprom Neft is likely to remain unchanged because, under this particular scenario, we could factor in an additional notch for parent support.