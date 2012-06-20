(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 20 -
Summary analysis -- JSC NC KazMunayGas -------------------------- 20-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan
Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS
EXTRACTION
Mult. CUSIP6: 48667Q
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Dec-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
07-Jul-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The rating on 100% state-owned vertically integrated oil company JSC NC
Kazmunaygas (KMG) reflects our expectation of an "extremely high" likelihood
of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support and our assessment
of KMG's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'b+'.