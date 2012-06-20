KMGEP's core status in the wider KMG group and its importance to the
government of the Republic of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national
scale 'kzAAA') are underpinned, in our view, by the company's role as the
largest majority-owned oil production asset of both KMG and the government,
and the largest profit center within the KMG group, responsible for about
one-half of the KMG group's EBITDA excluding equity income. We consider
KMGEP's role for the government to be "very important" and the link between
the company and the government to be "strong" albeit indirect. We believe that
a degree of government support to the parent would likely benefit KMGEP to
some extent.
We view KMGEP's SACP as constrained by its mature, landlocked reserve base
where production has been declining following a strike at KMGEP's major field,
Uzen. KMGEP has relatively high and increasing costs, taxes, and capital
expenditure (capex) needs. It depends significantly on joint ventures (36% of
2011 consolidated production) where its access to cash flows is only indirect.
Furthermore, KMGEP faces exposure, although declining, to the risks of the
weak Kazakh banking system. On the positive side, KMGEP benefits from large
cash reserves in international banks, which more than cover its debt. The
company enjoys positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), which we believe will
continue under our oil price scenario. KMGEP benefits from high exports and
historically good access to transportation infrastructure, in our view.
S&P base-case operating scenario
Under our standardized price scenario of Brent at $100/bbl in 2012, $90/bbl in
2013, and $80/bbl thereafter, we expect that KMGEP's EBITDA (including
dividends from equity investees) to be about $1.8 billion in 2012, $1.5
billion in 2013, and $1.1 billion in the long term.
We believe that it would be challenging for KMGEP to considerably increase
production in 2012 compared to 2011 levels. A major strike in 2011 reduced
production at the core fields from 8.8 million tons to 7.9 million tons, and
first-quarter core production has been relatively low at 1.9 million MT only.
We believe that the company will likely have to increase capex to ramp up
production. Costs will likely increase due to higher labor expense, but we
believe that the government's decision to raise regulated domestic oil prices
should help offset this. Taxes in Kazakhstan are linked to revenues, which
creates a degree of imperfect natural hedge in the downturn.
Although, in mid-2010, KMGEP announced plans to purchase of a 50% stake in
MangistauMunaiGas, 50% in KazakhOil-Aktobe, and 51% in KazTurkmunai (all
Kazakh oil producing assets) from its parent, NC KMG, we believe that the
ensuing substantial delay may signal that the deal in unlikely now to proceed
in the near term.
S&P key cash flow and capital-structure scenario
We expect KMGEP to retain positive FOCF and a net cash position under our
price scenario, in the absence of extraordinary distributions to shareholders
or very large acquisitions. In our view, this should be the case even taking
into account increasing capex, ongoing cost pressures, and rising
distributions to shareholders. Even without netting surplus cash, the adjusted
ratio of debt to EBITDA should remain below 1x in our scenario.
The key uncertainty in our view is how KMGEP will use its large cash reserves,
i.e. whether it does any large-scale acquisitions or distributions to
shareholders. We believe that most opportunities for large acquisitions in
Kazakhstan have been taken up by KMGEP and its parent and sister companies.
KMGEP's board has approved the 2012 dividend at $615 million. Even if KMGEP
increases dividends somewhat, it should retain its net cash position, under
our scenario, unless any extraordinary dividend is paid.
Liquidity/Short-term credit factors
We view KMGEP's liquidity as adequate. Although the ratio of liquidity sources
to liquidity needs is much higher than 1.2x, we view KMGEP's exposure to the
still-weak Kazakh banking system as a constraining factor. We understand that
the situation in the Kazakh banking sector has stabilized, however.
Key sources of liquidity in 2012 include:
-- Cash reserves of KZT577 billion at March 31, 2012. This excludes
investments in the notes of the parent company KMG. Most of it is held in
international banks and their subsidiaries in Kazakhstan. We understand that
KMGEP has no exposure to the recently defaulted BTA bank (NR).
-- Funds from operations (FFO), which we expect to be about KZT 200
billion under our scenario.
Key liquidity needs include:
-- Dividends of KZT91 billion expected in 2012.
-- Capex of about KZT120 billion.
-- Debt maturities of KZT55 billion. In fact, the debt maturity profile
is flexible as the majority of KMGEP's debt is notes raised to finance the
acquisition of a stake in Petrokazakhstan, has no recourse to KMGEP, and is
repayable with the entity's dividends.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the ratings on KMGEP reflects the stable outlook on the
ratings on the parent, KMG. As long as KMGEP remains the core entity for the
KMG group, we anticipate that the rating on the company will move in line with
the rating on the parent. Therefore, we would have to reassess the parent's
SACP to at least 'bb-' to consider an upgrade.
We view rating downside as limited at this stage. We could downgrade KMGEP if
we downgraded the parent or lowered our assessment of KMGEP's SACP to 'bb-' or
lower. We could also lower the rating if KMGEP's link with the parent and the
Kazakh government weakened considerably, although we view this as unlikely in
the short term.