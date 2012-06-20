June 20 -
Summary analysis -- Tunisia (Republic of) ------------------------- 20-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Tunisia
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-May-2012 BB/B BB/B
16-Mar-2011 BBB/A-3 BBB-/A-3
18-Jan-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-3
01-Apr-2009 A-/A-2 BBB/A-3
Rationale
The ratings are constrained by the recent performance and medium-term outlook for Tunisia's
economic growth and the fiscal and external deficits, which have deteriorated sharply. We think
that the banking sector remains fragile, and that medium-term planning is hampered by the lack
of a government with sufficient mandate. The ratings are supported by Tunisia's open and fairly
well diversified economy, its relatively well educated work force, and a broadly supportive
business environment.
Although overall political stability since the removal of President Ben Ali in early 2011
has stayed within our expectations, we believe that Tunisia's transitional government--in office
since December 2011--will struggle to take proactive corrective measures against a weakening
economic and financial backdrop. However, once a draft constitution is approved by referendum
and parliamentary elections take place (now planned for March 2013), we anticipate that the new
government will find its feet and that Tunisia's political and economic indicators will be more
consistent with the 'BB' ratings category.
According to the latest estimates, Tunisia's GDP contracted by 1.8% in real terms in 2011
(our previous projection was for zero growth; see "Sovereign Risk Indicators" published Dec. 28,
2011). Lower tourism receipts and a widening trade deficit led to a weaker external liquidity
position combined with a rising short-term external debt stock. We anticipate that recovery will
be slow, particularly given the weak economic environment in the European Union--by far
Tunisia's largest export market and source of foreign direct investment (FDI) and tourists.
Unemployment has also risen sharply to be now estimated at more than 18%, since the January 2011
revolution.