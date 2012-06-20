June 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Bank plc's (HSBC, 'AA'/Outlook Negative/'F1+') residential mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' following a review of the programme. The outstanding covered bonds total GBP947.2m. They constitute direct obligations of HSBC and are guaranteed by HSBC Mortgage LLP.

The rating of the covered bonds is based on HSBC 's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA', a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 19.0%, and the highest level nominal asset percentage (AP) of 61.4% observed over the past 12 months, a combination of which enables the mortgage covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AAA' on a probability of default (PD) basis. The D-Factor is mainly driven by the strong asset segregation of the cover pool, the 12 month pre-maturity funding at the loss of 'F1+' for hard bullet issuances and a 12 month maturity extension for soft bullet issuances, as well as a three month interest reserve that protects against liquidity gaps following an issuer insolvency. It also reflects the contractual provisions for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of HSBC's IT systems, the UK regulated covered bond framework and swap counterparty arrangements.

The AP supporting the 'AAA' rating has been revised up to 80.2% from 79.1% previously. This compares to the contractual AP of 78.2% and to the ratio of covered bonds over the cover pool which is currently 10.1%. The change in supporting AP is primarily driven by the impact of the asset and liability mismatch and the weighted average swap margin of the bonds outstanding. The level of AP supporting the rating is affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the rating will remain stable over time. All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain at 'AAA' as long as HSBC's Long-term IDR is at least 'BBB+'.

As of 10 April 2012, the cover pool consisted of 105,796 HSBC originated loans secured on residential properties in the UK, with a total outstanding balance of GBP9.553bn.The mortgage portfolio had a weighted average (WA) original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 57.6% and a WA current indexed LTV of 46.5% (giving 50% credit to upwards indexation). The cover pool assets are concentrated mainly in south east UK 28.7%, London 19.7% and north west UK 9.5%. The WA seasoning of the loans was 54 months. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 19.5% and a WA recovery rate of 76.3%.

Fitch has modelled the cover pool and covered bonds in a wind-down situation, assuming the insolvency of the issuer. Due to the shorter WA residual maturity of the covered bonds versus that of the cover pool (2.75 years versus 8.5 years), liquidity has to be raised from the pool in order to pay the covered bonds on a timely basis. All assets in the cover pool are sterling-denominated while the covered bonds are a combination of US dollar, Swiss franc and Japanese yen denominated bonds. The bonds yield fixed and floating rates and hedging agreements are in place with HSBC to mitigate the interest and currency risks. The cover assets yield both floating and fixed rates and an interest rate swap is in place with HSBC to transform the interest collections from the cover assets into one-month GBP LIBOR plus a spread.

Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see 'Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If implemented as proposed, the criteria changes would not impact the rating of HSBC's covered bonds. However, it would impact the minimum IDR at which the ratings could be maintained at 'AAA'.