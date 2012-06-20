(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 20 - The reliance on wholesale funding by large Nordic banks
is not a major threat to their credit quality, says Fitch Ratings. Instead, it
reflects a structural shortage of deposits driven by households' preferences for
pension and investment products in Scandinavia, and to a lesser extent in
Finland.
Too great a reliance on wholesale funding has contributed to bank failures
across the globe during the current crisis. But we believe it would be incorrect
to view Nordic wholesale funding in the same light.
The major Nordic banks fund roughly half their assets with customer deposits and
half through the domestic and international interbank and debt capital markets.
These banks benefit from the recycling of retail savings which are driven by tax
incentives and a culture of financial investment to domestic pension funds and
insurance companies. These institutional investors, as well as domestic
financial institutions, need to invest in local currency assets to match their
liabilities. The relatively low level of government bonds in Scandinavia leaves
bank paper as one of a few investment options.
Nordic banks are reliant on international investors to varying degrees. Market
sentiment towards Nordic banks remains generally positive, underpinned by the
high liquidity buffers needed to maintain investor confidence.
We see deep and efficient covered-bond markets in Sweden and Denmark as further
reducing funding risk. Danish mortgage bonds, in particular, have a very long
history and no default. In Norway, the covered bond product is relatively recent
but has taken off well. Issuance of covered bonds in Finland has remained
modest.
High levels of covered-bond issuance have been accompanied by greater attention
to encumbrance. We asked over 250 credit market participants at recent seminars
in the Nordic region to express their views on the level at which the
encumbrance of banks' balance sheet becomes a concern. Opinion on this
controversial issue varied widely: 29% believe encumbrance is largely
irrelevant; 30% are concerned at 10%-30% encumbrance; 24% are concerned at
30%-50%, and 17% at over 50%. We think that at current levels, senior unsecured
debt ratings for the major Nordic banks are not negatively affected by
structural subordination.
The outlook for Nordic banks was one of the topics discussed on Fitch Ratings'
Viking tour. A multimedia summary of the tour can be found on
www.fitchratings.com.