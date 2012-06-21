(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- OJSC Magnit ----------------------------------- 21-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Manufacturing

industries, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Apr-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Russian retailer, OJSC Magnit, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. The company is the No.2 food retailer in Russia in terms of revenues ($11.4 billion in 2011) and runs the largest network of discount grocery stores, hypermarkets, and cosmetic shops in the country.

Our assessment of Magnit's financial risk profile takes into account its growth strategy, ambitious store rollout program, and sizable capital spending, which we believe will keep free operating cash flow significantly negative over the medium term. These factors are offset to some extent by the company's relatively low financial leverage and the increase in share capital of about $470 million in 2011 to partly finance the $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion investment program in 2012.

The company's business risk profile reflects our view of its exposure to a growing but highly cyclical emerging market economy. Unlike many food retailers in developed markets, Magnit operates in a fragmented, increasingly competitive, and still emerging food retail market. These factors are partly offset by Magnit's strong market position as Russia's No. 2 food retailer, its leading market position in cities with fewer than 500,000 inhabitants, and its resilient profitability.