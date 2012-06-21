(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 21 -
Overview
-- We think business challenges and execution risks for South Africa-based mobile
telecommunications operator Cell C will further delay its EBITDA growth and
attainment of break-even free operating cash flow.
-- Cell C is unlikely to achieve and maintain a financial profile commensurate with a higher
rating in the coming quarters.
-- We are revising our outlook on Cell C to stable from positive and affirming our 'B-'
long-term rating on the group.
-- The stable outlook factors in our expectations that Cell C will continue to receive
timely financial support from its main shareholder to fund its activities and debt obligations,
if needed.
Rating Action
On June 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on South
Africa-based mobile telecommunications operator Cell C (Pty) Ltd. to stable from positive.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating and senior secured
notes rating, and our 'CCC' senior subordinated notes rating. All recovery ratings are
unchanged.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that Cell C is unlikely to post material EBITDA
growth and make pronounced progress toward generating positive free operating cash flow over the
next 12 months, as a result of stiff competition, and delays and difficulties in executing its
turnaround strategy. We now don't expect Cell C to generate positive free operating cash flow
before 2014, notably because of a likely peak in capital expenditures before then.