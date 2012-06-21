Small is lucrative for Wachtell, corporate America's legal defense force
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 21 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Baosteel Group Corp. -------------------------- 21-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Steel investment
foundries
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Nov-2011 A/-- A/--
23-Aug-2009 NR/-- NR/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Baosteel Group Corp. reflects the company's 'bbb+' stand-alone credit profile and our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) in the event of financial distress.
