June 21 -
Summary analysis -- Novae - Syndicate 2007 ------------------------ 21-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
Rationale
The assessment on Novae Syndicates Ltd. - Syndicate 2007 (Novae, or the
syndicate) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its good
competitive position supported by diversification through new business and its
good operating performance. Its marginal capitalization, partly due to its
exposure to potentially large losses, and the potential execution risk
associated with its growth strategy partly offset these positive factors, in
our opinion.