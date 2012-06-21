June 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Novae - Syndicate 2007 ------------------------ 21-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

===============================================================================

Rationale

The assessment on Novae Syndicates Ltd. - Syndicate 2007 (Novae, or the syndicate) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its good competitive position supported by diversification through new business and its good operating performance. Its marginal capitalization, partly due to its exposure to potentially large losses, and the potential execution risk associated with its growth strategy partly offset these positive factors, in our opinion.