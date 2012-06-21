June 21 - In a new report on Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), Fitch Ratings says it expects earnings from securities businesses at the leading GTUBs to drop in Q212 after a short reprieve in the markets in Q112. This is primarily due to the renewed erosion of confidence in securities markets resulting from a worsening eurozone crisis. Banks with businesses focused more on Europe than the US are experiencing weaker performance.

GTUBs' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are now primarily in the 'A' category with Stable Outlooks following a number of rating actions in Q411. The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's view on intrinsic creditworthiness and on potential extraordinary support.

Fitch says the Q1 is usually a strong one for securities businesses and earnings in Q112 bounced back from a poor Q411 for most of the 13 GTUBs. Customer flows increased as a result of restored market confidence, partly driven by the European Central Bank's USD1trn Long-term Refinancing Operations in Europe. However, market volumes and revenue were lower for most GTUBs compared to 2011's very strong first quarter.

In addition, Fitch says that GTUBs saw some one-off costs in Q1. For example, banks are in the midst of a considerable amount of restructuring - often driven by regulatory changes - and this restructuring brings with it one-off charges when businesses are sold. This is adding to earnings volatility in the short term but, after completion, volatility should be lower. Nevertheless, Fitch expects that it will be impossible to completely eliminate earnings volatility in securities operations, which will remain a limiting ratings factor.

Fitch also notes that GTUBs are preparing for regulatory changes, most notably Basel III and, in the US, Dodd Frank, including the Volcker Rule. New regulatory demands include: higher liquidity and capital; segregation of certain businesses; and, reporting of transactions and clearing of derivatives through central clearing counterparties. Not all rules are finalised yet and Fitch expects further revisions to be made.