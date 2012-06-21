(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Agricultural Bank's (RusAg) USD500m senior unsecured bonds an expected Long-term foreign currency rating of 'BBB(EXP)'.

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

Expected issue date is 27 June 2012. The bonds will have an expected maturity of 5.5 years and expected semiannual coupon at 5.298%. The notes will be issued under the USD15bn LPN programme, which allows for issuance of both senior unsecured and subordinated debt.

RusAg is the fourth-largest bank in Russia in terms of assets. The bank has an estimated 60% market share in agribusiness lending and a leading presence in rural areas across Russia. RusAg is fully owned by the state, via the Federal Agency on Federal Property Management. The privatisation of up to a 25% stake is possible in the period up to 2015, although there are no concrete privatisation plans at present. RusAg's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflects potential support available from the Russian authorities.

RusAg ratings are:

Long-term IDR 'BBB', Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR 'F3'

Viability Rating 'b+'

National Long-term rating 'AAA(rus)', Stable Outlook

Support Rating '2'

Support Rating Floor 'BBB'