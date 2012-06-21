(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 21 - The EUR100 billion facility agreed between Spain and the European Union to support
the Spanish financial system is enough to cover the system's potential capital needs for
2012-2013, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in its report "Spain's EUR100 Billion Bank
Bailout Relieves Near-Term Uncertainties But Details Remain Sketchy," published today.
"We consider there is still uncertainty about the bailout implementation details, though,
particularly regarding provisioning and capital requirements and the implications of the outcome
of independent reviews currently underway," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Elena
Iparraguirre. "We are skeptical about the bailout being able to reduce the financial system's
funding challenges in the short term, as well as on lending resuming any time soon."
Based on currently available information, and all other things being equal, we do not
anticipate an immediate impact on our ratings on Spanish banks due to the EUR100 billion support
line. However, given the uncertainties about the full details of the bailout, we do not rule out
the possibility that we could revise down some of our assessments of the stand-alone credit
profiles (SACPs) for some banks as more information is made available. This is because changes
in provisioning or capital requirements could have an impact on the banks' financial profiles
and on the actions they may take, even if they are unlikely to alter our estimates of the
banking system's credit losses in 2012-2013.
For those banks subject to SACP revisions, we could lower our subordinated debt and hybrid
debt ratings where applicable, because we notch down these debt ratings from our SACPs for the
banks under our criteria. Our SACP revisions could also potentially affect our counterparty
credit ratings on the banks if we consider that the capital support to be provided to each of
the banks under the bailout is not enough, or that it's not in the form of an instrument to
which we give full capital credit, to offset the effects of mounting financial stress.