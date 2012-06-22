June 22 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. ----------------- 22-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Watch Neg/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Primary SIC: Subdividers and

developers, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 82454X

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Sep-2008 BB/-- BB/--

08-Nov-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. reflects the company's aggressive appetite for expansion, high leverage, and weak cash flow coverage compared with that of similarly rated peers. The rating also reflects Shimao's liquidity position, which is sensitive to a decline in property sales because the company has large short-term debt and land premium due in the next 12 months. Shimao's established market position, diverse portfolio in cities with good growth potential, and low land cost temper these weaknesses. We assess Shimao's business risk profile as "fair" and financial risk profile as "aggressive".