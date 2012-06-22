(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 22 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Aperam S.A. -------------------------------------------- 22-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Steel foundries,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 03754H
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Jun-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
05-Apr-2011 BB/-- BB/--
03-Feb-2011 --/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$250 mil 7.75% bnds due 04/01/2018 BB- 22-Jun-2012
US$250 mil 7.375% nts due 04/01/2016 BB- 22-Jun-2012