June 22 - The current economic slowdown in China, illustrated by the fall in the HSBC Flash
PMI index to its lowest level this year, is not comparable with the much sharper slowdown of
late 2008, and is likely to lead to a milder policy response than that enacted in 2009, Fitch
Ratings says.
A widely watched indicator of the prospects for the Chinese economy, the HSBC
Flash PMI index fell to 48.1 in June, from 48.4 in May. The most recent reading
above 50 was in July last year. But the decline is not as severe as that in
2008, when the index went from 53.3 to 41.8 between July and November in
response to the global financial crisis.
We already anticipate a slowdown in Chinese growth. Our forecast for Chinese
real GDP growth in 2012 remains 8.0%, below the 2007-2011 average of 10.5% per
year. We revised up our forecast for 2013 to 8.2%, from 8.0%, in expectation of
a modest policy stimulus in the second half of this year.
We do not anticipate as aggressive a response to the current slowdown as that in
2009, which initiated a rapid expansion of the amount of debt in the Chinese
economy. The pressure for this debt to move on to the sovereign balance sheet is
reflected the Negative Outlook on our 'AA-' Local-Currency IDR.
This is partly because the labour market is stronger than it was in 2009, and
partly because we expect the Chinese authorities to be mindful of the risks
associated with a further rapid expansion of credit. Policy will be eased only
gradually to avoid stoking inflation and house prices.
Nevertheless, we do expect stimulus to be deployed to head off a spill-over from
the global economy into domestic demand. There is some room for both fiscal and
monetary stimulus. A sharp fall in inflation, to 3% year on year in May from a
peak of 6.5% last July, preceded the People's Bank of China's 25bp policy rate
cut earlier this month. Meanwhile, our projected budget deficit of 1.1% of GDP
this year leaves scope for further fiscal stimulus. This policy flexibility is
one reason why we think China has the potential to avoid an economic "hard
landing" although this remains a possibility.