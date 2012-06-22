(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Russian Region of Krasnoyarsk's Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed the region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'AA(rus)' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. This rating action also affects outstanding domestic bonds of the region.

The outlook revision reflects the region's sound budgetary performance, sustained sound self-financing capacity on capex, strong liquidity position and low debt. However, the ratings also consider the region's concentrated tax base. Fitch says an upgrade of the region is subject to sustained strong budgetary performance with sound margins providing safe debt coverage ratios in line with expectations.

Fitch expects Krasnoyarsk Region's budgetary performance to stabilise in 2012-2014, with operating margins at about 16%-17%. The region's operating balance was sound in 2011 at 16.6% of operating revenue, supported by taxes which amounted to 85.5% of operating revenue in 2011. The region's tax revenue is concentrated as the proportion of the 10 largest taxpayers stood at 56% of tax revenue in 2010-2011.

The region's deficit before debt variation amounted to a minor 2.5% of total revenue in 2011 due to higher than usual capex, as some capital outlays were carried over from 2010. Despite increased capex, the region sustained sound self financing capacity on capex as its current balance and capital revenue covered 91.1% of capex in 2011. Fitch expects Krasnoyarsk Region to support sound capex self-financing capacity in the medium term with capital outlays at about 22%-24% of total expenditure, in line with five-year average of 22.4%.

Fitch expects the region's direct risk to remain relatively low at about RUB13bn (USD400m) in 2012, or about 10% of current revenue. The region's direct risk is on 93% comprised of amortising domestic bonds with maturities stretched up to 2016 while its contingent liabilities are limited to self-servicing guarantees issued by the region and the debt of the few public companies.

Krasnoyarsk Region's cash position was strong in 2010-2011, with accumulated cash amounting to RUB27.6bn by end-2011. The region was net cash positive in 2007-2011, with a stable stream of interest revenue earned on deposits in 2009-2011. Fitch notes that the region is likely to remain net cash positive in 2012-2014 with cash fully covering its outstanding debt obligations.

Fitch expects the region's economy to continue expansion in 2012-2014 with annual growth rate at about 3%-4%. Strong industrial profile of the local economy is likely to sustain above average wealth indicators in the medium term. The region accounted for 2.8% of Russia's GDP in 2010 and around 2% of its population.