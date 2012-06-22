We expect PTT Global's credit ratios to remain adequate for its "intermediate" financial risk profile. Strong performance in the first half of 2011 for PTT Global mitigated the weaker operating environment in the second half. Industry conditions remain somewhat weak in 2012 due to the global economic uncertainty. This could lower product prices, operating margins, and sales volumes. Nevertheless, we expect operating cash flows to be solid for 2012 due to PTT Global's enhanced scale. This should counterbalance what we expect will be continued softness in operating conditions for the petrochemicals industry for the remainder of 2012.

The company has total planned investments of Thai baht (THB) 65 billion in 2012-2016, which we believe can be funded internally. PTT Global therefore is likely to generate sufficient free operating cash flow to reduce debt. We expect its ratio of adjusted funds from operations to total debt to be about 40% in 2012-2013.

We believe PTT Global will continue to benefit from its significant operational integration with PTT and its strategic ownership.

Liquidity

We believe PTT Global's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We estimate that the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will exceed its uses of liquidity by at least 1.2x in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- We also anticipate that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its uses even if EBITDA declines 15%.

-- As of March 31, 2012, the company had cash and short-term investments of THB26.41 billion. This is sufficient to cover short-term debt maturities of about THB22.53 billion, including the current portion of a subordinated shareholder loan.

-- PTT Global's strong access to committed and uncommitted bank lines also enhances its financial flexibility.

Outlook

The stable outlook on PTT Global reflects the outlook on PTT because the rating on PTT Global factors in strong support from and linkage with the parent. The rating on PTT Global is unlikely to be higher than PTT's stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at 'bbb'.

We could lower the rating on PTT Global if one or more of the following occurs:

-- We downgrade PTT. This could be due to: (1) a downgrade in the sovereign rating on Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2; ASEAN scale axAA/axA-1); (2) our opinion of a lower likelihood of extraordinary government support; and (3) a decline in our assessment of PTT's stand-alone credit profile.

-- PTT's shareholding in PTT Global reduces significantly or the parent's business integration shifts considerably. This could affect feedstock availability or lead to termination of profit sharing arrangements.

-- Significant cost overruns or delays in planned capital expenditure, aggressive debt-financed acquisitions, or a reduction in operating cash flow due to weaker product prices and demand than we expected, causes PTT Global's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA to deteriorate to more than 3.0x on a sustained basis.

We could raise the rating on PTT Global if: (1) we raise the rating on PTT; and (2) increased cash flow improves PTT Global's stand-alone credit profile. A debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 2.0x on a sustained basis would indicate such an improvement.