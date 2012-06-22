(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has today downgraded the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Banco Mare Nostrum S.A. (BMN) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and its Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'bbb-'. Both the Long-term IDR and the VR have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of ratings is at the end of this comment.

The downgrade of BMN's Long-term IDR and VR reflects Fitch's view that the bank will need to recognize significant losses, particularly from its exposure to the real estate sector. In addition, the bank's capital base is tight. Fitch conducted an exercise to assess loss estimates both for Spain's banking sector in general and for all Fitch-rated banks (see 'Fitch Revised Estimates for Spanish Banks' Domestic Losses' dated 20 June 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com). As a result of this, Fitch expects that BMN's front-loaded real estate related losses will not be fully absorbed through internal capital generation and one-off capital gains. Fitch considers that some form of external support for BMN will be required. Its VR is highly sensitive to the quality and quantity of the capital support which might be forthcoming.

Both the Support Rating of '3' and the Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB+' for BMN are affirmed. BMN's Long-term IDR is now at its Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB+'. Its Support Rating reflects the moderate probability that support would be provided by the Spanish financial authorities, should this be needed.

BMN is purely a domestic bank and its revenue generation capacity, risk profile, funding access and cost of funding are highly sensitive to the evolution of Spain's economy and the conditions of its real estate and housing markets. Spain is expected to remain in recession through the remainder of this year and throughout 2013.

BMN has been successful in reducing its real estate exposure by through property sales since 2010 but exposure to the real estate sector remains substantial (21% of total end-Q112 loans and foreclosures).

In accordance with Fitch's criteria on 'Rating Hybrid Securities" of 28 July 2011, the bank's preference shares have also been downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC' to reflect the increased risk of non-performance.

The rating actions are as follows:

Banco Mare Nostrum S.A. (BMN):

Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; removed from RWN; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; removed from RWN

Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b+' from 'bbb-'; removed from RWN

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'

Commercial Paper Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', removed from RWN

Commercial Paper Short-term Rating: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; removed from RWN

Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', removed from RWN

Senior unsecured debt short-term rating downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; removed from RWN

Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'B' from 'BB+'; removed from RWN

Preferred stock: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; removed from RWN

State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'

The impact, if any, from today's rating action, on BMN's covered bonds will be detailed in a separate comment.