At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-' long-term counterparty credit and
financial strength ratings on GCO's core operating entities. The 'A-2'
short-term counterparty credit rating on Atradius Credit Insurance N.V. was
also affirmed.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows the announcement that GCO and its immediate
parent INOC S.A. (not rated), have entered into an agreement to acquire 49%
and 51%, respectively, of the share capital of Spain-based insurer Seguros
Groupama, Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A.U. (Seguros Groupama; not rated). Although
the acquisition will be managed separately from GCO and not consolidated into
its accounts, GCO has the right, under the terms of a call option, to acquire
INOC's shareholding in Seguros Groupama over the next three years. The
transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be
completed by the end of 2012.
In our opinion, the transaction has caused a weakening in GCO's
capitalization, which we now consider to be less supportive of the current
rating level. Furthermore, we believe that the acquisition would increase GCO
and INOC's exposure to Spain to 77% of gross premium written when it completes
from the current 70%. This will dilute GCO's geographic diversification and
increase the group's sensitivity to country risk, which we already consider to
be high. Consequently, we are reducing to one notch from two notches the
differential which we allow under our criteria between the ratings on the core
operating entities of GCO and the ratings on the Spanish sovereign (see
"Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And
Assumptions," published June 14, 2011).
The ratings on GCO reflect our view of its strong operating performance and
strong competitive position. We believe that the acquisition has the potential
to strengthen GCO's longer-term competitive position in Spain. We consider
these factors to be partly offset by GCO's only good quality of capital, in
addition to the weakening of capital adequacy mentioned above. A further
constraint is the inherent volatility of the credit insurance business and its
sensitivity to swings in economic cycles.
We believe that GCO will maintain its strong competitive position, with
revenues in both main business areas remaining stable in 2012 despite the
uncertain economic environment, and also maintain a sound earnings track
record. We expect a slight deterioration in the group's trade credit insurance
business results, but our base-case expectation is for the combined ratio to
remain below 95% in 2012. (Lower combined ratios indicate better
profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting
loss.) We estimate net income for 2012 to be in excess of EUR150 million.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on the Kingdom of Spain
(BBB+/Negative/A-2). It also reflects our view that capitalization may not be
restored to strong levels over the next two years, the execution risks
associated with the transaction, and the potential for weaker operating
performance associated with assimilating Seguros Groupama into the GCO group.
We could lower the ratings if:
-- We lower the long-term rating on the Kingdom of Spain;
-- The adverse economic environment or the assimilation of Seguros
Groupama impairs GCO's profitability by more than we currently expect; or
-- The group's capitalization falls to levels that we no longer consider
to be supportive of the ratings.
Based on current information, we consider an upgrade to be unlikely. However,
if the transaction does not go ahead as planned, we could revise the outlook
back to stable.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Atradius Credit Insurance N.V.
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2
Financial Strength Rating A-/Negative/-- A-/Stable/--
Seguros Catalana Occidente S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros
Compania Espanola de Seguros y Reaseguros de Credito y Caucion S.A.
Bilbao, Compania Anonima de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A.
Atradius Trade Credit Insurance Inc.
Atradius Reinsurance Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/-- A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating A-/Negative/-- A-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Atradius Finance B.V.
Subordinated* BBB
*Guaranteed by Atradius N.V. and Atradius Credit Insurance N.V.