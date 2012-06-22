(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 22 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Seguros Catalana Occidente S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros 22-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain
Local currency A-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-May-2008 A-/-- --/--
29-Apr-2004 NR/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 29-May-2008