(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 14- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had placed its 'A' long-term
corporate credit rating on Korea-based SK Telecom Co. Ltd. on CreditWatch with
negative implications over its plan to acquire a major stake in Hynix Semiconductor Inc.
(Hynix; B+/Watch Pos/--). At the same time, Standard & Poor's also placed its 'A'
rating on SK Telecom's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications. For
today's rating action media release on Hynix, see "Rating On Korea's Hynix Semiconductor Placed
On CreditWatch Positive On SK Telecom's Planned Acquisition Of Major Stake In Company."
Hynix creditors revealed Nov. 11, 2011, that the company had chosen SK Telecom
as preferred bidder to acquire a 20% stake in the company, which we estimate
is valued at about Korean won (KRW) 3.4 trillion. In our view, this deal
contains a number of negative factors for SK Telecom's credit quality,
including the following:
-- The highly cyclical characteristics of the semiconductor business will
hurt SK Telecom's strong business risk profile. Although Hynix maintains a
strong position in the global memory semiconductor industry, its volatile
operating performance and large capital expenditure requirements could
undermine SK Telecom's stable cash flows.
-- Although the two companies are yet to fix the final structure of the
deal, we believe SK Telecom is very likely to fund the acquisition through a
combination of bank loans and cash on hand. In our view, this would weaken the
company's financial risk profile.
-- Since Hynix and SK Telecom's core businesses are not related, we
expect the deal to bring limited benefits. Also, we believe this purchase
indicates that SK Telecom is pursuing a significantly more aggressive growth
strategy than we have factored into the company's current 'A' rating, and we
view this as negative for our assessment of SK Telecom's corporate governance.
We plan to resolve the CreditWatch on or soon after completion of the
transaction. We currently expect SK Telecom and Hynix to close the deal in
early 2012. If the acquisition proceeds as planned, we will likely lower the
ratings on SK Telecom a notch to 'A-'. However, we cannot rule out further
negative pressure on the ratings before assessing SK Telecom's likely future
injections of cash into Hynix and its strategic intentions for this investment
in Hynix.