Nov 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based ILD Millennium Private Limited (ILD) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

ILD is an SPV created for the construction of an upcoming residential complex - ILD Spire Greens Project - in Gurgaon. The SPV is a partnership between the India-based ALM Infotech City Pvt Ltd and the Singapore-based S.I. Viridian.

The ratings reflect around two-decade-long experience of ILD's promoters in the domestic real estate sector and equity infusion by the promoters along with the tie-up of the entire debt from banks. The ratings also draw comfort from the proximity of the project location to both the National Highway-8 and the proposed Gurgaon-Dwarka Expressway. Also, the upcoming multiple commercial complexes and special economic zones (SEZs) in the vicinity provide demand visibility for residential projects. Further, 62% of the flats have been booked and the buyers have been making subsequent payments as per the construction linked plan.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the high supply of flats at the project location from competing real estate companies. Furthermore, though the construction of the proposed Dwarka-Gurgaon Expressway has begun, land for about a third of this expressway is currently under litigation. Fitch expects cash flow from operations (CFO) to remain negative in FY12 (end-March) and become positive only from FY13.

Positive rating guidelines include a fast pace of construction leading to a higher-than-expected CFO. Negative rating guidelines include significant delays in construction of the project and inability of the company to achieve cash inflows in line with its construction-linked plan.

Presently, the ALM group is developing a built-up area of approximately 2.4 million sq. ft. in residential and commercial projects. S.I. Viridian (earlier named Millennium Spire Ltd.) is a global currency and alternative investments company with its real estate division in Singapore.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to ILD's bank loans as follows:

- INR450m long-term loans: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR100m non-fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'