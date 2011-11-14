(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had placed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Korea-based Hynix Semiconductor Inc. (Hynix) on CreditWatch with positive implications over SK Telecom Co. Ltd.'s (A/Watch Neg/--) plans to acquire a major stake in the company. At the same time, Standard & Poor's also placed its 'B+' rating on Hynix's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with positive implications. For today's rating action media release on SK Telecom, see "Rating On Korea's SK Telecom Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Planned Acquisition Of Major Stake In Hynix Semiconductor."

Hynix creditors revealed Nov. 11, 2011, that the company had chosen SK Telecom as preferred bidder to acquire a 20% stake in the company, which we estimate to be valued at about Korean won (KRW) 3.4 trillion. Given that Hynix says it plans to issue SK Telecom 101.85 million new shares under the deal, we expect Hynix will raise about KRW2.3 trillion in capital if the deal goes ahead. In our view, this increase in capital may positively impact Hynix's capital structure and financial flexibility.

We plan to resolve the CreditWatch on or soon after completion of the transaction. We currently expect Hynix and SK Telecom to close the deal in early 2012. In resolving the CreditWatch, we will examine the following factors:

-- Final execution of the transaction and the resulting injection of capital into Hynix;

-- Hynix's standalone operating and financial performance;

-- Changes to Hynix's business and financial strategies under the new management structure;

-- Positioning of Hynix in the SK Telecom group's strategy and the likelihood of additional group support.

At this stage, we expect the possible change in the rating on Hynix will be one notch if the acquisition proceeds as planned.