(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Metinvest B.V.'s (Metinvest) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B', its Long-term local currency IDR at 'B+', and National Long-term rating at 'AA+(ukr)'. The Long-term ratings have Stable Outlooks. Metinvest's Short-term foreign currency IDR is 'B', its Short-term local currency IDR is 'B' and the National Short-term rating is 'F1+(ukr)'. The Long-term foreign currency IDR remains constrained by Ukraine's sovereign ratings ('B'/Stable/'B'). The Recovery Rating for the senior unsecured debt is 'RR4'.

The ratings continue to be supported by Metinvest's position as the leading low-cost steel and iron ore producer in Ukraine, and its high level of vertical integration with 185% self-sufficiency in iron ore and 65% in coking coal. Fitch notes that 2012 will be a challenging year for steel producers, with Metinvest's EBITDA margin expected to contract to between 16% and 19% in FY12, down from 25.1% at FYE11. The Stable Outlook, however, reflects Fitch's expectation that the company will maintain an acceptable financial profile over the medium-term to FYE14, despite weaker average steel prices, volatile demand conditions and higher raw material input costs continuing for the remainder of 2012.

At end-December 2011 (FYE11), Metinvest reported consolidated revenue of USD14.2bn, significantly higher than the previous year. This was boosted by the Ilyich Steel acquisition completed at end-2010, higher average steel prices and healthy steel demand in H111. Metinvest continues to operate with moderate funds from operations (FFO) leverage of 1.4x at the existing rating level, although margin erosion expected in 2012 may lead to weaker cash generation in 2012. Fitch expects leverage to weaken slightly to just below 2x at FYE12, before improving closer to historical levels of below 1.5x by FY14.

Metinvest has total debt of USD3.9bn, up from USD3.2bn a year earlier. Short-term debt amounted to USD1.1bn, comprising 28.8% of total debt, although this is a marked improvement from highs of over 48% at end-December 2009 (FYE09). This included USD784m of trade finance debt. Metinvest's liquidity position is considered acceptable, given access to adequate committed banking facilities and the expectation of adequate cash generation in 2012 and 2013 to meet increased debt and investment obligations over the next two years.

Positive rating action may be considered should the Ukrainian sovereign rating be upgraded, whilst maintaining a moderate financial profile through the cycle. Conversely, negative rating action may be driven either by a sustained weakening in Metinvest's financial position or by a downgrade of the Ukrainian sovereign rating. A weaker financial position would be evidenced by FFO gross leverage being sustained above 2.5x and EBITDA margins sustained below 15% over the medium-term.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated Ukrainian mining and steel producer, with operations in Ukraine, Europe and the United States. The company benefits from being one of the lowest-cost producers in the industry, as well as its close proximity to raw material sources and Black Sea ports.