June 22 - U.S. prime money market fund (MMF) exposures to
Eurozone banks declined moderately as of end-May 2012, according to a new report
by Fitch Ratings. Eurozone exposures account for approximately 12% of total MMF
assets in Fitch's sample.
MMF exposures to Eurozone banks have fluctuated within a fairly narrow range
over the past few months, averaging approximately 12% since end-November 2011.
This trend followed a sharp decline in the second half of 2011.
This relative stability is consistent with Fitch's prior view that MMF
allocations to Eurozone banks are unlikely to retrace their mid-2011 levels, a
'partial disengagement' stemming both from ongoing MMF risk aversion to this
sector as well as heightened caution by some European banks and their regulators
on the use of this potentially volatile form of funding.
'The slight increase of MMF allocations to Eurozone banks during the first two
months of 2012 proved short-lived as positive momentum from policy actions gave
way to ongoing investor concern about the region,' said Robert Grossman,
Managing Director and head of Fitch's Macro Credit Research team.
According to Fitch Solutions indices, CDS spreads for European banks tightened
in the first few months of 2012, during which MMF allocations to Eurozone banks
began to increase from their year-end 2011 low.
Roughly 10% of MMF assets in Fitch's sample are in the form of repos
collateralized by Treasuries and Agencies, indicating in effect that more than
30% of MMF assets represent Treasury and Agency exposure when direct holdings
are also considered. For the first time, Fitch's study provides time series data
on the share of repos that are collateralized by Treasury and Agency securities.
The full report 'U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: Disengagement
Continues' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'