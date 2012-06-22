June 22 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- InspirED Education (South Lanarkshire) PLC ---- 22-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

===============================================================================

Rationale

The long-term 'BB+' debt rating reflects a composite of credit factors outlined below. The bonds retain an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal from Syncora Guarantee U.K. Ltd. (Syncora; not rated).

Under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the long-term debt rating on the bonds reflects the SPUR.

The 'BB+' debt rating takes into account the following principal project risks:

-- The project is exposed to the uncertainty of 30 years of capital-replacement costs. InspirED Education (South Lanarkshire) PLC's (ProjectCo's) life cycle cost projections are lower than those for other private financeinitiative (PFI) schools in Scotland, although the lenders' technical adviser (TA) is satisfied with the underlying assumptions in this regard. A three-year, forward-looking life cycle reserve and a 12-year guarantee from the construction contractor, Morgan Ashurst Ltd. (a subsidiary of Morgan Sindall PLC), for serious latent defects partially mitigate capital-replacement risk. In addition, ProjectCo is exposed to the cost of reactive maintenance works once costs exceed GBP45,000 per year (linked to the retail price index).

-- The project has an aggressive financial structure, in our view, although this is typical of U.K. PFI projects. According to ProjectCo's definition of the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), the minimum DSCR is 1.15x and the average is 1.29x. Based on Standard & Poor's DSCR definition, which excludes interest income and includes flows to and from the debt service reserve, the minimum DSCR falls to 1.13x and the average to 1.23x.

-- The debt amortization profile includes a moderate overall amortization profile with 57% of senior debt due 10 years from the end of the concession and 35% over the last five years, offset by a large final payment. The current financial model relies on the release of the change-in-law reserve in September 2038, in order to meet the final debt service payment. Any shortfall in funds from the change-in-law reserve would likely be made up by releases from the available debt service reserve or cash, which we believe ProjectCo's management will retain as it gains greater visibility of the funding requirements of this payment.

These risks are offset by the following credit strengths:

-- Construction is complete, with the exception of two grass pitches, one of which has now been granted a time extension. ProjectCo has been receiving 100% of the unitary charge since Aug. 18, 2009, following commercial negotiations.

-- An improved operational performance in the past year, reflected by a significant reduction in payment deductions.

-- The revenue stream is based on availability, with no volume or market exposure. The TA views the payment mechanism as consistent with that of similar projects. The payment mechanism's benign nature makes the likelihood of significant deductions low.

-- The project counterparty is South Lanarkshire Council (SLC; not rated), a Scottish unitary authority that, in our view, has a strong investment-grade credit profile based on its political stability, strong financial performance, and moderate debt levels. SLC has now made all payments due in relation to the disposal of surplus land.

-- SPIE Matthew Hall is providing hard FM services. We view these as straightforward and typical of PFI projects. We do not assign a counterparty dependency assessment to the service provider as, in accordance with our updated counterparty criteria, we consider that ProjectCo has sufficient liquidity available to replace SPIE Matthew Hall if required, and that the field of potential replacements is sufficiently wide.

ProjectCo and its service provider continue to perform well, with limited deductions incurred. Three schools suffered some damage in the winter storms of January 2012. In two schools, the damage to masonry walls was later determined to be due to a latent construction defect. All storm damage is now repaired and surveys have been undertaken to identify any similar construction defects. The cost of the latent construction defect repairs was met by the construction contractor. The cost of the other repairs was below the insurance reporting threshold and the repairs were met from the reactive maintenance budget. Lifecycle and reactive maintenance costs are well within ProjectCo's budgeted amounts, and financial performance remains in line with our expectations.

Liquidity

The project benefits from liquidity provided by a six-month debt service reserve account; a three-year forward-looking major maintenance reserve; and a change-in-law reserve that is comparable to those of other similarly rated projects.

Recovery analysis

The senior secured bonds have a recovery rating of '2'. This indicates our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal, in the absence of a guarantee, in the event of a debt default. To date, however, there has been limited experience regarding default or loss in this sector.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our view of the project's improving operational performance, including maintenance planning. We could raise the rating if operational performance continues to strengthen during the ramp-up phase, and the project continues to forecast stable financial performance.

We could take a negative rating action if the financial profile or operating performance were to weaken below our current forecasts, for example, as a result of an increased number of building defects or reactive maintenance costs above the contractual cap.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011

-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

-- Recovery Ratings For Project Finance Transactions, April 8, 2005