(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 14- Fitch Ratings has revised Noble Group Limited's (Noble) Outlook to Stable
from Positive. Its Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured rating
have been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The Outlook revision is driven primarily by a more difficult operating environment for Noble
due to increased price volatility in many of its operating segments. The impact of this was
evident in its Q311 results when Noble reported operating income from supply chain of
USD242.4bn, down 45.2% from a year earlier and 44.8% from the previous quarter.
The lower profits were attributed by the company to mainly losses suffered in long-dated
contracts in the carbon credit division and counterparty defaults in the cotton division. The
volatility over the past few months in these sectors has been extreme with cotton experiencing
record price volatility.
Fitch, however, notes that the results were also impacted by the overall weaker environment
for commodity trading opportunities and a higher cost base as a result of Noble's recent fixed
asset acquisition. The latter is reflected in higher selling, administrative and operating
expenses in Q311, up 12% from a year earlier.
Given these developments, the probability of Fitch upgrading Noble's rating over the next
12-24 months has reduced, even if Noble manages to reduce its leverage through asset sales.
Noble's high leverage, with readily marketable inventory (RMI) adjusted net leverage ratio (net
debt minus RMI/EBITDA minus RMI interest) at 3.3x and 2.4x at end-Q311 and end-Q211 (last 12
months basis), respectively, is the main constraint on its rating.
Noble's rating continues to be supported by its strong liquidity, product and geographical
diversification, and risk management practices.
Further negative rating action may be taken if Noble continues to report weak quarterly
profits such that there is sustained fall in LTM EBITDA; or if leverage, as measured by
RMI-adjusted net leverage ratio, exceeds 2.5x on a sustained basis.