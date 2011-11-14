(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14- Fitch Ratings has revised Noble Group Limited's (Noble) Outlook to Stable from Positive. Its Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at 'BBB-'.

The Outlook revision is driven primarily by a more difficult operating environment for Noble due to increased price volatility in many of its operating segments. The impact of this was evident in its Q311 results when Noble reported operating income from supply chain of USD242.4bn, down 45.2% from a year earlier and 44.8% from the previous quarter.

The lower profits were attributed by the company to mainly losses suffered in long-dated contracts in the carbon credit division and counterparty defaults in the cotton division. The volatility over the past few months in these sectors has been extreme with cotton experiencing record price volatility.

Fitch, however, notes that the results were also impacted by the overall weaker environment for commodity trading opportunities and a higher cost base as a result of Noble's recent fixed asset acquisition. The latter is reflected in higher selling, administrative and operating expenses in Q311, up 12% from a year earlier.

Given these developments, the probability of Fitch upgrading Noble's rating over the next 12-24 months has reduced, even if Noble manages to reduce its leverage through asset sales. Noble's high leverage, with readily marketable inventory (RMI) adjusted net leverage ratio (net debt minus RMI/EBITDA minus RMI interest) at 3.3x and 2.4x at end-Q311 and end-Q211 (last 12 months basis), respectively, is the main constraint on its rating.

Noble's rating continues to be supported by its strong liquidity, product and geographical diversification, and risk management practices.

Further negative rating action may be taken if Noble continues to report weak quarterly profits such that there is sustained fall in LTM EBITDA; or if leverage, as measured by RMI-adjusted net leverage ratio, exceeds 2.5x on a sustained basis.