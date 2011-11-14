(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14- Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that the Spanish gas industry faces oversupply risks in the medium term that may be offset by additional interconnection capacity and supportive government policies and regulation.

Fitch highlights in the report that gas demand in Spain currently remains subdued as a direct consequence of the economic downturn. In addition, it is not expected that gas oversupply risk will abate in the next few years as utilisation rates for combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants are likely to remain low.

The agency also identifies a number of factors that have the potential to change the fortunes of the Spanish gas sector. These include the reinforcement of international connections between Spain and France and the introduction of capacity payments for CCGTs.

The report, entitled "Spain's Gas Industry Faces Oversupply Risk" is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spainâ€™s Gas Industry Faces Oversupply Risks

here