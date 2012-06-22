June 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our preliminary 'A+' ratings to Willow No.2 (Ireland)'s pass-through repacks of Zurich Insurance Co. senior notes.

-- The transactions repackage a series of 'A+' senior unsecured notes issued by Zurich Insurance.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a preliminary 'A+' credit rating to a series of fixed-rate notes to be issued by Willow No.2 (Ireland) PLC.

The transaction is a repack transaction backed by a series of senior notes issued by Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. (ZIC) (AA-/Stable/A-1+), an insurance company domiciled in Switzerland. The senior notes and the repack notes will be issued simultaneously. We expect to rate the senior notes at 'A+'.

The key risk for the repack notes is the credit risk of ZIC as the issuer of the underlying collateral. As such, we have weak-linked our ratings on the repack notes to the ratings on the senior notes.

The transactions are set up to allow interest payments on the senior notes to be made without having to pay withholding tax (a tax levied on interest on securities).

