(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14- Fitch Ratings says in a new report that losses at state power utilities (SPUs) could threaten fiscal consolidation in five Indian states - Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu , Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Losses in power distribution in these states exert additional pressure on state finances and it would be difficult for these states to achieve the fiscal consolidation targets established by the Thirteenth Finance Commission," says Dr. Devendra Kumar Pant, Director in Fitch's International Public Finance team.

Aggregate losses of SPUs selling power directly to consumers (on subsidy-received basis) widened to INR444.7bn (0.7% of GDP) in FY10 from INR138.6bn (0.3%) in FY07, a CAGR of 47.5%.

In FY10, the power deficit of these five states (states with electricity board or unbundled power utilities) alone accounted for 70.6% of the country's SPUs' total losses and incremental losses in FY07-FY10 for these five states were 87.2% of SPUs' aggregate losses.

The report notes that limited fiscal flexibility of state governments is constraining state support for power utilities. Share of borrowing from state government in SPUs' total borrowing declined to 14.3% in FY10 from 27.8% in FY07. At the same time subsidy realization (subsidy received as a percentage of subsidy booked by power utilities) also declined to 56.1% in FY10 from 94.5% in FY07.

Aggregate debt of all SPUs from non-state government sources (loans from financial institutions, banks and bonds) increased to 4.1% of GDP in FY10 from 3.1% of GDP in FY07. If the power sector is consolidated with the state's fiscal deficit, debt deterioration would be in excess of 5% of the GSDP (gross state domestic product) in FY10 in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Unlike Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh the five other Indian states are more leveraged and have a less favourable growth profile, making it difficult for them to absorb the SPUs' losses.

Despite upward revisions of power tariffs by most state regulators in FY10 and FY11, Fitch believes that they would need to be accompanied by reduced aggregate technical and commercial losses (distribution losses) in order to have an impact on the financial health of SPUs.

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: State Power Utilities and States' Fiscal Consolidation

here