June 22 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to Red & Black Auto France
2012's class A notes.
-- The notes will be backed by a portfolio of fixed-rate auto loan
receivables originated by Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements--the
fourth-largest auto lender in France and a subsidiary of Societe Generale.
-- The rated class A notes will be credit enhanced through a combination
of subordination, a cash reserve fund, and excess spread.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' credit rating
to the asset-backed floating-rate class A notes to be issued by RED & BLACK AUTO FRANCE 2012
(R&B AF 2012). At closing, expected on July 6, 2012, Red & Black Auto France 2012
will also issue class B notes and residual units, which we will not rate (see list below).
This is the first auto loan securitization arranged by Societe Generale for
its subsidiary Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements (CGL). The issuer
of this transaction's notes is a French securitization fund ("Fonds Commun de
Titrisation," or FCT), which is bankruptcy-remote by law. This FCT will have
no compartment.