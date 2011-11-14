(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC Bystrobank (Bystrobank) Long-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B-' and a National Long-term rating of 'BB-(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of ratings is at the end of this comment.

The ratings reflect Bystrobank's small franchise and modest profitability, coupled with the bank's unseasoned corporate loan book and underreserved retail book. The rating is supported by the bank's strong market position in the domestic region and by its adequate liquidity profile.

Bystrobank is a small bank in the Udmurtia region with a market share around 14% of retail lending and 11% of retail deposits. It was mostly a retail bank when it was acquired by former shareholders of OJSC Orgresbank after they sold Orgresbank to Nordea AB ('AA-'/Stable) in 2007. Fitch believes the acquisition of Bystrobank was intended to be speculative, as apart from Bystrobank the main shareholders have a significant interest in the Russian IT industry. However, replicating the successful sale of Orgresbank with Bystrobank in the medium-term would be difficult given the reduced interest in Russian banking assets after the financial crisis.

As retail loans began to demonstrate weak performance following the crisis, management decided to diversify the bank's business model and actively started issuing corporate loans, mainly to the shareholders' business partners from the IT industry. The corporate loan book (45% of gross loans) consequently has a high concentration on IT and electronics, which raises some concerns. Currently there are no corporate NPLs, but most loans were issued in H210-H111 and are therefore unseasoned. Fitch notes that about 75% are unsecured. However, most of these loans are working capital facilities to trade and IT companies with a stable background.

Bystrobank's retail loans book (55% of gross loans) is mostly secured, but the level of non-performing loans (NPLs) was a high 15% at end-2010, as the bank performed limited write-offs in the past. The loans' reserve coverage was a moderate 40%.

Bystrobank plans to increase SME lending and unsecured retail lending, which is likely to put pressure on credit costs.

Bystrobank relies on retail deposits, which represented 60% of total funding as of end-Q311 with another 21% coming from corporates. Retail deposits proved to be relatively stable during the Q408 liquidity squeeze, with a maximum outflow of 5%, followed by a quick recovery. However, Fitch does not consider Bystrobank to be immune to deposit outflow risk, which is aggravated by regional concentration, with 87% of retail deposits coming from the Udmurtia region. Bystrobank had about RUB1bn of liquid assets at end-Q311 which is sufficient to withstand a 10% outflow of customer funding.

The agency considers Bystrobank's regulatory capital ratio of 15% at end-Q311 to be moderate given the bank's relatively high credit risks. Fitch estimates its additional loss absorption capacity is 8% of gross loans. The bank's equity-to-assets ratio under IFRS is stronger - at 21% at end-Q311. Profitability is moderate, so earnings would provide a limited extra cushion if there were asset quality problems.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: 'B-'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: 'B'

National Rating: 'BB-(rus)'; Stable Outlook

Viability Rating: 'b-'

Support Rating: '5'

Support Rating Floor: 'No floor'