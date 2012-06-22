Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views Hongkong Land and its parent company,
Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1), as a group in its
analysis. Hong Kong-based conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd.
(A-/Stable/--; cnAA) owns 50% of Hongkong Land. We view the ownership by
Jardine Strategic as a neutral factor to the rating.
Hongkong Land's business risk profile is "strong", in our view. The company's
investment properties are located in the Central business district of Hong
Kong and are of high quality. We expect its commercial property portfolio to
continue to benefit from neutral-to-positive rental reversion this year due to
the limited new supply of quality space and prime development sites in the
core commercial districts of Hong Kong. In our view, the prime location of
Hongkong Land's property portfolio underpins its strong market position. Its
properties command strong rental rates, and occupancy has consistently been
above 90% through property cycles. We expect Hongkong Land to also benefit
from the phased opening and increasing occupancy of its Marina Bay Financial
Centre in Singapore in the next one to two years.
We expect Hongkong Land's profitability to be lower in 2012 compared to 2011
as fewer residential projects will be completed. In our view, this is mainly a
timing issue, as several property projects that have received good presales
will be completed in 2013-2014. In 2012, Hongkong Land will only recognize
limited profits from property trading but we believe the company's rental
income (including associates) will remain resilient for the full year. In our
view, Hongkong Land has strong financial flexibility to time its project
launches according to market conditions to ensure good profitability. The
company also has good record in developing niche projects and realizing good
profits from property trading with an aim of improving capital efficiency.
Factoring in an increase in borrowings to fund new projects, we expect
Hongkong Land's credit ratios to moderate in 2012 from the strong level it had
in 2011. Hongkong Land's debt-funded investments and capital spending are
expected to increase considerably over the next one-to-two years due to the
company's increased exposure to property trading, and large development needs
for some newly acquired sites in China. In our base-case forecast, we assume
(1) the company's rental income to increase at mid-to-high single-digit rate
per year; (2) property trading profits will decline in 2012 but increase
thereafter as a result of more project completions; (3) operating margins will
decline somewhat due to higher exposure to property trading; and (4) net debt
will increase to fund higher capital expenditures and new investments. As a
result, we expect Hongkong Land's ratio of adjusted funds from operations to
net debt to be 15%-20% and its ratio of net rental income interest coverage at
about 7x in 2012-2013. These ratios have some headroom for the current rating,
as we have built in some buffer in our net debt assumption, which included
potential projects that may or may not occur.
In our view, Hongkong Land has managed its financial position prudently
despite its recent large investments in new projects. Over the past few years,
the company has been disciplined with its investment strategy, with a strict
return framework and a conservative funding strategy. We expect the company's
exposure to property trading, albeit increasing, to remain below 15% of its
consolidated total assets in the next one-to-two years. In our view, Hongkong
Land also has a good record of selecting projects that have good return
potential, partnerships with various developers, and staggering developments
to mitigate development risks. Although Hongkong Land mostly uses debt to fund
capital spending, which allows the company to enhance capital return to
shareholders, we believe the company will commit to its disciplined approach
to investments such that its liquidity and leverage will remain appropriate
for the current rating.
Liquidity
Hongkong Land's liquidity is "strong", as defined in our criteria. We expect
the company's sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.5x or more in 2012. Our
liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources included cash and cash equivalent of US$967.9
million as of Dec. 31, 2011, undrawn committed facilities of US$1.9 billion,
net proceeds from bond issuances of about US$770 million, and projected funds
from operations of about US$570 million-US$670 million.
-- Liquidity uses include short-term debt of US$58 million; and our
projected capital spending, working capital needs, and dividend payout of
US$1.5 billion-US$2.0 billion.
-- The company's net sources should remain positive and the company
should remain in compliance with its financial covenants even if EBITDA
declines by 30%.
-- The key financial covenants on Hongkong Land's banking facilities are
fairly loose, providing the company with ample headroom to absorb a
low-probability high-impact event.
-- Hongkong Land has strong financial flexibility and limited refinancing
needs in the next 12 months. The company's unencumbered investment properties,
good banking relationships, strong capital market standing, and a US$3 billion
medium-term notes program further support its working capital and ongoing
financing needs.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Hongkong Land will generate
stable recurring cash flows from its high-quality investment properties and be
disciplined toward investments and capital returns. This is despite a weaker
contribution from property trading in 2012. We also anticipate that the
company will maintain a moderate exposure to property trading, at less than
20% of its consolidated total assets.
We may lower the rating if Hongkong Land's strong credit profile weakens
because of significant debt-funded investments, large capital-return
initiatives, and a deterioration in the commercial property market in Hong
Kong. This could happen if its rental income interest coverage is less than 5x
and its ratio of funds from operations to net debt is less than 15% and shows
no signs of recovering.
The upside to the rating is currently limited due to the company's increasing
exposure to the volatile property trading business and its large debt-funded
capital spending and higher working capital needs.