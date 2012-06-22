(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed RUEGEN EINS's EUR1,177.5m class A notes, due 2039, and
revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable as follows:
EUR1,177.5m class A secured floating-rate notes (ISIN: DE000A0Z2MT6): affirmed
at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
The affirmation of the class A note rating reflects the available credit
protection that, in the agency's view, is sufficient to provide for expected
losses in the 'AAA' rating scenario. So far, no defaults have been reported,
because the originator has supported the transaction by repurchasing all
defaulted assets.
The transaction is revolving until June 2013 unless the revolving period is
terminated earlier for performance reasons. The revolving period would be
terminated if the cumulative defaults exceed 2% of the initial pool balance.
However, Fitch acknowledges that if the originator stops repurchasing
low-quality assets, defaults would start to materialise. Once the revolving
period ends, the proceeds would be used to amortise the notes in strictly
sequential order, thus resulting in higher credit protection to class A.
In Fitch's view, the cumulative default trigger together with the PCM
replenishment test and the replenishing criteria prevent the portfolio from
deterioration due to substitutions. However, they do not prevent the portfolio
from becoming more concentrated in terms of obligor concentrations - the latter
depends on the originator's willingness to maintain the pool granularity.
Fitch noted that the obligor groups above 0.5% have reached 46.2% of the total
portfolio as of March 2012. In Fitch's view, such large obligors add
concentration risk to the portfolio. The agency understands that the significant
increase of large obligor groups compared to last year's review (37.1%) is due
to cleaning of the pool whereas smaller loan receivables are replaced with a few
larger loan receivables.
The agency acknowledged the willingness of the originator Commerzbank AG
('A+'/Stable/'F1+') to lower the obligor concentrations - according to the June
2012 pool, the share of obligor groups above 0.50% came down to 25.30% of the
total pool balance. Further, the originator indicated it intended to cap the
share of obligors above 0.45% at 30% of the total portfolio balance. While Fitch
deems such a cap as positive to the transaction as it will increase the
granularity of the pool, the agency understands this cap is not included in the
transaction documents. Hence, the originator is not legally obliged to keep the
granularity of the pool and there is no certainty that the originator will apply
this cap until end of the revolving period in June 2013. The risk of increasing
obligor concentrations is reflected in the Negative Outlook.
The quality of the current portfolio slightly improved compared to the last
review at July 2011. The weighted-average life decreased to 2.6 years from 2.9
years and the weighted-average internal rating improved to 3.0 from 3.2.
Fitch applied its portfolio credit model (PCM) to credit-assess the portfolio.
For this reason, the agency mapped the originator's internal ratings to Fitch's
one year probability of defaults (PDs) by using the originator's rating
migration tables. Additionally, the agency applied additional stress to obligor
groups larger than 0.50%. In the agency's view, the available credit protection
to class A of 25% is sufficient to provide for expected losses in the 'AAA'
rating scenario. However, the agency notes that the available credit protection
only slightly exceeds the 'AAA' loss rate of 23.8%. In the agency's view, the
'AAA' loss rate is primarily driven by the obligor groups above 0.50% which are
subject to correlation uplift in line with Fitch's criteria.
Commerzbank AG continues to be the principal counterparty to the transaction,
acting as interest rate hedge counterparty, account bank, cash administrator and
servicer.
The transaction is a cash securitisation of loans to primarily German SMEs
originated and serviced by Commerzbank.