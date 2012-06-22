(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed RUEGEN EINS's EUR1,177.5m class A notes, due 2039, and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable as follows:

EUR1,177.5m class A secured floating-rate notes (ISIN: DE000A0Z2MT6): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

The affirmation of the class A note rating reflects the available credit protection that, in the agency's view, is sufficient to provide for expected losses in the 'AAA' rating scenario. So far, no defaults have been reported, because the originator has supported the transaction by repurchasing all defaulted assets.

The transaction is revolving until June 2013 unless the revolving period is terminated earlier for performance reasons. The revolving period would be terminated if the cumulative defaults exceed 2% of the initial pool balance. However, Fitch acknowledges that if the originator stops repurchasing low-quality assets, defaults would start to materialise. Once the revolving period ends, the proceeds would be used to amortise the notes in strictly sequential order, thus resulting in higher credit protection to class A.

In Fitch's view, the cumulative default trigger together with the PCM replenishment test and the replenishing criteria prevent the portfolio from deterioration due to substitutions. However, they do not prevent the portfolio from becoming more concentrated in terms of obligor concentrations - the latter depends on the originator's willingness to maintain the pool granularity.

Fitch noted that the obligor groups above 0.5% have reached 46.2% of the total portfolio as of March 2012. In Fitch's view, such large obligors add concentration risk to the portfolio. The agency understands that the significant increase of large obligor groups compared to last year's review (37.1%) is due to cleaning of the pool whereas smaller loan receivables are replaced with a few larger loan receivables.

The agency acknowledged the willingness of the originator Commerzbank AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') to lower the obligor concentrations - according to the June 2012 pool, the share of obligor groups above 0.50% came down to 25.30% of the total pool balance. Further, the originator indicated it intended to cap the share of obligors above 0.45% at 30% of the total portfolio balance. While Fitch deems such a cap as positive to the transaction as it will increase the granularity of the pool, the agency understands this cap is not included in the transaction documents. Hence, the originator is not legally obliged to keep the granularity of the pool and there is no certainty that the originator will apply this cap until end of the revolving period in June 2013. The risk of increasing obligor concentrations is reflected in the Negative Outlook.

The quality of the current portfolio slightly improved compared to the last review at July 2011. The weighted-average life decreased to 2.6 years from 2.9 years and the weighted-average internal rating improved to 3.0 from 3.2.

Fitch applied its portfolio credit model (PCM) to credit-assess the portfolio. For this reason, the agency mapped the originator's internal ratings to Fitch's one year probability of defaults (PDs) by using the originator's rating migration tables. Additionally, the agency applied additional stress to obligor groups larger than 0.50%. In the agency's view, the available credit protection to class A of 25% is sufficient to provide for expected losses in the 'AAA' rating scenario. However, the agency notes that the available credit protection only slightly exceeds the 'AAA' loss rate of 23.8%. In the agency's view, the 'AAA' loss rate is primarily driven by the obligor groups above 0.50% which are subject to correlation uplift in line with Fitch's criteria.

Commerzbank AG continues to be the principal counterparty to the transaction, acting as interest rate hedge counterparty, account bank, cash administrator and servicer.

The transaction is a cash securitisation of loans to primarily German SMEs originated and serviced by Commerzbank.