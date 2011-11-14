(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 14- Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term ratings on India Infrastructure
Finance Company Limited's (IIFCL) debt instruments, as follows:
- INR2bn unsecured redeemable non-convertible taxable rupee bonds (Series I 2007-08): 'Fitch
AAA(SO)(ind)'
- INR4bn unsecured redeemable non-convertible taxable rupee bonds (Series I and II 2008-09):
'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'
- INR100bn unsecured redeemable non-convertible tax-free rupee bonds (Series I 2008-09):
'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'
The ratings are linked to the Government of India's (GoI, 'BBB-'/Stable) ratings and driven
by Fitch's expectation of a high probability of continued timely support from the GoI, given
that the latter wholly owns IIFCL and has issued an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for
IIFCL's rated debt programme. The guarantee covers the full and timely payment of principal and
all accrued interest.
While the ratings remain support-driven, Fitch notes the challenges that IIFCL could face in
maintaining its asset quality and loan growth in light of high interest rates and moderating
economic activity. For instance, incremental loan disbursements for IIFCL in its direct lending
portfolio (76% of the total portfolio at FY11 (end-March)) have come largely from existing
sanctions over the past six months. However, Fitch expects IIFCL to remain strategically
important to the GoI as infrastructure development is a high priority for the government, and to
stay engaged in its policy role of meeting the long-term financing needs of the growing
infrastructure sector in India. The agency also expects IIFCL to remain wholly government-owned
(albeit now under the regulation of the Reserve Bank of India ) while continuing to
have a sovereign guarantee on its borrowings.
IIFCL's strategic importance is reflected in the GoI's continued support through guarantees
to most of the former's borrowings (92.5% at FY11). The GoI also injected equity capital of
INR2bn into IIFCL in FY11. India Infrastructure Finance Company UK (IIFC - UK), the wholly-owned
subsidiary of IIFCL, has a credit line, guaranteed by the GoI, of USD5bn from the RBI directly
against India's foreign exchange reserves. IIFC-UK can lend up to USD5bn from these reserves to
Indian companies implementing infrastructure projects in India for importing capital equipment
and machinery. Further, IIFCL's board of directors has representation from the Ministry of
Finance and the Planning Commission.
The GoI has been extending budgetary support to help IIFCL effectively discharge its role of
supplementing infrastructure loans provided by banks and other financial institutions. In the
FY12 budget, the Finance Minister proposed that IIFCL's take-out financing scheme sanction
should reach INR65bn during FY12 (FY11: around INR15bn sanctioned).
In October 2011, the GoI increased IIFCL's authorised capital base to INR50bn from INR20bn,
with a provision that it could be further raised to INR80bn. Furthermore, management informs
Fitch that the GoI has in-principle agreed to inject equity of INR10bn during FY12. As a
non-banking financial company, IIFCL will be subject to regulatory capital requirements (such
as, maintenance of a minimum 15% total capital adequacy ratio), and Fitch believes that further
equity injections would support IIFCL's standalone credit profile.
IIFCL reported zero non-performing loans as of end-June 2011. However, Fitch notes that
around 80% of its project exposure is still in the construction or execution stage. This leaves
IIFCL's future asset quality vulnerable to moderation in domestic economic activity and the high
interest rate environment. At FY11, IIFCL reported no term loans outstanding that were due for
repayment within one year, and thus refinancing requirements in the short-term are nil,
supporting its liquidity profile. The GoI-guaranteed borrowings and low operational costs (FY11
cost/income ratio: 3.7%) support IIFCL's profitability.
IIFCL, a special purpose vehicle regulated directly by the GoI until recently, was
incorporated in January 2006 to provide long-term finance with a tenor of more than 10 years to
commercially viable infrastructure projects. The company sanctions loans for power, roads,
ports, airports, and urban infrastructure projects.