(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14- Fitch Ratings has affirmed URENCO Limited's (URENCO) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', senior unsecured rating at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The agency has also affirmed URENCO Finance N.V.'s Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme and senior unsecured issues under this programme at 'A'.

Fitch believes that URENCO's operations provide sufficient flexibility to weather the potential negative implications of the Japanese nuclear accident given its large order book, diversified operations, modular fashion of the technology application and flexible investment programme. Although Fitch expects nuclear power to remain vital to the future global energy mix, the industry is likely to face more stringent regulations, delays and/or suspension of new power plants, in addition to the nuclear power phase-out in Germany.

URENCO's overall exposure to Germany and Japan is limited, with planned deliveries of enriched uranium to both countries accounting for about 10% of the group's contracted sales volumes over 2011-2021. Its enrichment deliveries to the Japanese reactors affected by the accident make up only about 2% of the company's forecast deliveries over 2011-2013. Furthermore, the group's long-term contracts with the German utilities expire by 2017, whereas the nuclear phase-out is scheduled by 2022.

Fitch expects URENCO to continue generating solid operating cash flow and strong profitability in the medium term driven by its growth strategy and achievement of economies of scale. Fitch forecasts gross adjusted leverage to remain around 3x in 2011-2012 and trend towards 2.5x by 2014. The agency views the company's solid business profile, which underpins a relative stability of its cash flow generation, as a mitigating factor for its somewhat elevated leverage-related metrics in the short term. In addition, the company benefits from significant flexibility embedded in its expansion-focused capex programme of about EUR3.6bn over 2011-2015, providing headroom for its reduction due to, for example, material decline in demand.

The ratings also reflect the company's strong position in the global uranium enrichment sector, with a market share of 27% in 2010. Fitch expects the company to maintain, if not improve, its market position in the medium term, given the implementation of its expansion strategy. At the same time, the modular nature of URENCO's gas centrifuge technology deployment enables the company to adjust its output based on demand fundamentals.

URENCO's sound business profile is underpinned by a large order book, with most of its capacity over 2011-2015 being contracted at fixed prices (with an escalation element). This supports the stability and visibility of future revenue and cash flow generation. The group also benefits from the diversification of sales and operations across geographical regions, its customer base and multiple enrichment sites.

According to Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology, URENCO is rated on a standalone basis as the linkage between the parent (the group is one-third owned by the UK government, one-third by the Dutch government and one-third by two German utilities) and URENCO (apart from non-proliferation issues) is considered to be limited.