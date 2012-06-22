June 22 -
Summary analysis -- Alliance HealthCare Services ----------------- 22-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: United States
State/Province: California
Primary SIC: Electromedical
equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 018605
Mult. CUSIP6: 018606
Mult. CUSIP6: 01860J
Mult. CUSIP6: 01860Y
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Aug-2011 B+/-- B+/--
24-Oct-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Newport Beach, Calif.-based Alliance HealthCare Services
reflects a weak business risk profile highlighted by a fragmented diagnostic
imaging market with somewhat low barriers to entry, reimbursement risk, and a
relatively high fixed-cost structure. Although operating performance remains
under pressure, Alliance Healthcare's financial metrics have stabilized over
the past few quarters. Adjusted debt leverage of 4.7x and funds from
operations to debt of 15%, for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, are
consistent with the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile, according
to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria. "Adequate" liquidity is
supported by healthy internal cash generation.