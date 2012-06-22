June 22 -

Summary analysis -- Alliance HealthCare Services ----------------- 22-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: United States

State/Province: California

Primary SIC: Electromedical

equipment

Mult. CUSIP6: 018605

Mult. CUSIP6: 018606

Mult. CUSIP6: 01860J

Mult. CUSIP6: 01860Y

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Aug-2011 B+/-- B+/--

24-Oct-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Newport Beach, Calif.-based Alliance HealthCare Services reflects a weak business risk profile highlighted by a fragmented diagnostic imaging market with somewhat low barriers to entry, reimbursement risk, and a relatively high fixed-cost structure. Although operating performance remains under pressure, Alliance Healthcare's financial metrics have stabilized over the past few quarters. Adjusted debt leverage of 4.7x and funds from operations to debt of 15%, for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, are consistent with the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria. "Adequate" liquidity is supported by healthy internal cash generation.