Nov 14- Fitch Ratings has affirmed German insurers Nuernberger Lebensversicherung AG's (NLV), Nuernberger Allgemeine Versicherung AG's (NAV), Nuernberger Krankenversicherung AG's (NKV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A' and their holding company Nuernberger Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft's (NB) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. NB's EUR100m subordinated debt has been affirmed at 'BB+'.

The affirmation reflects Nuernberger group's (NG) strong capitalisation, its leading position in the German unit-linked life and disability market, and its relatively greater resilience to a long-lasting low interest rate environment compared to many of its competitors. Offsetting these positive rating factors is NG's relatively low interest coverage compared to its current rating level.

NG's profitability increased modestly in 2010 with reported net income of EUR39.4m (2009: EUR36.7m), but a strong improvement in profitability was recorded in H111 with net income of EUR66.3m (H110: EUR34.9m). Fitch notes that the key factors that supported the improvement in profitability in H111 included changes in the application of group taxation and a strong improvement in the group's non-life underwriting results. Fitch is forecasting that NG will report net income of EUR75m for 2011.

Fitch expects that NG will report a much improved net combined ratio in 2011 of about 100% (2010: 104.7%). The agency believes that this trend in improving underwriting results will be maintained in 2012 as NG continues to consolidate its motor book.

As a provider of unit linked products, demand for this business at NG has suffered through the financial crisis and the company's lapse ratio is below the market average. NG's life APE decreased by 1.6% to EUR248.2m (2009: EUR252.2m) in 2010. However, a reversal of this trend is expected to occur in 2011 with NG's life new business increasing, and Fitch expects that NG's APE will grow positively by about 5%.

At 3.4x, NG's interest coverage remained low for its rating level in 2010. Fitch expects NG's interest coverage to improve slightly to about 4.0x in 2011 and to remain at this level in 2012. Positively, adjusted debt leverage decreased to 20% at year-end 2010 compared to 26% in the prior year. The agency expects a further improvement in adjusted debt leverage in 2011.

A key rating driver for an upgrade would be further improvements in NG's non-life underwriting profitability and interest coverage while declining interest coverage, weak profitability, or a material erosion in capital could lead to a downgrade.

In 2010, NG reported IFRS gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR3.5bn and had total assets of EUR23.0bn. NG provides insurance cover primarily for individuals. The life insurer NLV reported GWP of EUR2.2bn, the non-life insurer NAV GWP of EUR645m and the health insurer NKV GWP of EUR160m.