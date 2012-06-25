June 25 - Spring did not only bring unusually bad weather to the U.K. but also more signs of weakness in the economy, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published today, "U.K. Economic Outlook: Rebalancing Hasn't Yet Found Its Roots."

It's now confirmed that the country has moved back into recession. The U.K. Office for National Statistics (ONS) released data for the economy in early June indicating that GDP contracted 0.3% in first-quarter 2012--more than the 0.2% quarterly drop it had previously estimated. Since GDP also fell 0.3% in fourth-quarter 2011, it means the U.K. is in a recession, defined as two sequential quarters of negative output growth.

Given the U.K.'s fiscal restraint, weak private-sector demand, and softening trade and business conditions, is it unclear what will quickly bring the country out of the doldrums, despite the Bank of England's latest plans to boost lending to the private sector.

The private sector is unlikely to give GDP a boost: export growth is set to decelerate this year, growth in consumer demand is likely to remain subdued, and corporates are likely to restrain capital spending.

The Bank of England's newly launched "funding for lending" scheme could stimulate capital spending, and more quantitative easing may reverse the rise in mortgage and consumer credit rates and lift consumer demand, but only in the medium term.